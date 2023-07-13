The countdown to Taylor Sheridan’s next offering has begun. After setting up a string of western dramas that started with Yellowstone, the creator is now presenting a spy thriller in the form of Special Ops: Lioness. Featuring an A-list cast, the series will follow a young Marine recruited by the CIA to befriend the daughter of a power broker who has ties with terrorist groups. Now to tease fans further Paramount has unveiled new character posters.

The new poster sees Zoe Saldaña as Joe, a station chief tasked to train, manage, and lead new female operatives for CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team. Her new recruit and series lead is seen in another poster, Cruz Manuelos, played by Laysla De Oliveira, the young marine who is tasked to infiltrate the terrorist organization.

Nicole Kidman appears as Kaitlyn Meade on the poster and seems to be a stern as a CIA supervisor who deals with high-ranking government officials. She’ll be interacting a lot with Michael Kelly, who is seen as CIA Deputy Director Donald Westfield on the poster. And morgan Freeman’s character Edwin Mullins, who is the US Secretary of State. All over, the posters give a stern, thrilling vibe as it's difficult the gauge the intention of these characters, a good thing for a spy series.

Image via Paramount+

What to Expect from Special Ops: Lioness?

Along with the aforementioned cast the series also features, Dave Annable as Neil, Jill Wagner as Bobby, LaMonica Garrett as Two Cups, James Jordan as Tucker, Austin Hébert as Randy, and Jonah Wharton as Tex. Further, rounding off the cast are Hannah Love Lanier as Kate, Ray Corasani as Ehsan, Sam Asghari as Kamal, Carla Mansour as Malika, and more. Sheridan co-created and co-wrote the series with Jill Wagner for Paramount+.

With strong creators and actors behind the scenes, the series looks quite promising. The full-length trailer further elaborated on the series’ twisted storylines, international appeal, and promised a lot of action while introducing us to the ongoing plot. This is the first time Sheridan, who also serves as showrunner, is stepping out of his Western world in order to give fans something fresh and interesting. How the series fares remains to be seen but with the involvement of high-profile talents and creatives coupled with an intriguing premise sure looks promising with a potential for spin-offs.

Special Ops: Lioness premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on July 23. You can check out the new images below: