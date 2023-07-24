Dave Annable has been a player in many a hit shows throughout the years. From the short-lived Reunion to shows like Brothers and Sisters to the world of Taylor Sheridan as Lee Dutton in the first episodes of Yellowstone, Annable has proven himself as a powerhouse performer. He might not always be the one you go into a show for, but when you see him in something, you know he's going to deliver a great performance.

Part of that does connect back to his role as Lee Dutton, who died in the first episode of the hit series. And, as Annable tells it, he still had to do the "cowboy boot camp" that the cast often has to go through before gearing up for a new season. Still, he was barely in Sheridan's world before his character was killed off, and now, with Sheridan's new show Special Ops: Lioness, Annable is getting a second chance at the Sheridan land.

In an interview with Deadline, Annable talked about his very premature death in Yellowstone and dealing with the feelings of still wanting to be a part of that show and waiting until Special Ops: Lioness came around to take his chance at working with Sheridan again.

Cashing in on the IOU

Being on one of Sheridan's shows feels like a perfect ticket for an actor. You're suddenly in one of the most watched programs and typically get very character-driven work. For Annable, though, it was part of that IOU Sheridan owed him for killing off Lee Dutton so quickly. He talked about how much he loved working with the cast, being in Montana and Utah where they shoot the series, and how that led to him wanting to work with Sheridan again, even after Lee's death in Yellowstone.

"And I just fell in love with everything. I loved the cast. I loved being in Montana and Utah. So when we were shooting my death scene, during the second or third take I was like, ‘I’m okay. This is just makeup. Like, you don’t have to kill me.’ I really started a whole Save Dave Annable campaign, not knowing what would then happen with the show becoming the number one show on the planet," he said. "I was really thankful for that experience and funny enough, Lioness existed a few years ago and then went away and then came back and Taylor mentioned it to me that he wanted me to play Neil. When it came back Taylor asked me if I was still interested. And I was like, oh my gosh, this is amazing. There might have been some version of an IOU in there, you know, his feeling bad. But I think I’m the right guy for the part. And you know, Taylor has really proven over and over again that he knows what he’s doing when he puts the crew and cast together. I’m over the moon. I’m so grateful."

