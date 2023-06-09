Zoe Saldaña has assembled the perfect team in a fresh poster for Taylor Sheridan’s spy series, Special Ops: Lioness. Just one day after the creative team dropped the first trailer for the Paramount+ series, we’re getting an up-close-and-personal look at Saldaña’s armed forces member and the rest of the A-list cast that will fill out the ensemble.

Based on a real U.S. military mission, Special Ops: Lioness flips the script on what we’ve come to expect from action-packed spy thrillers with women leading the charge, making the decisions, and carrying the big guns. The series introduces audiences to Joe (Saldaña) who finds herself in the middle of a deadly operation that not only puts her life at risk but also the lives of those who she holds dear. Whether the team likes it or not, the entire world is watching as they try to keep their plans as secret as possible while bringing down their enemy target - a terrorist group.

The newly dropped poster sees all the main players surrounding Joe. With a determined face, we see Nicole Kidman’s Kaitlyn Meade, the head of the Lioness Program who, from what the marketing team has revealed so far, will clash with the headstrong and dedicated agent. There’s also Morgan Freeman as the U.S. Secretary of State, Edwin Mullins, and Michael Kelly’s Byron Westfield, the CIA Deputy Director fronting the secret pursuit. Pictured at the bottom of the poster next to Saldaña is Laysla De Oliveira who will be playing a Marine named Cruz, a character sent to help Joe pull off the mission. Behind the photos of each leading cast member is a myriad of images that you’d expect from a project like this one - the United States Capitol building, an American flag, and top secret documents.

Image via Paramount+

Who’s Behind Special Ops: Lioness?

Moving his focus from the West to other fronts, Yellowstone franchise creator Sheridan co-created the series alongside Jill Wagner. Sheridan will also serve the project as its showrunner now that his schedule has gotten lighter following the major announcement that Yellowstone is set to end after its current fifth season. Westworld director Paul Cameron and Peaky Blinders creative Anthony Byrne have been tapped to direct several episodes of Special Ops: Lioness with Sheridan, Saldaña, Kidman, and Wagner also adding their names as executive producers. Bob Yari executive produces under 101 Studios with the rest of the team including Ron Burkle, John Hillcoat, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, David C. Glasser, and David Hutkin.

Check out the spirit of teamwork in the poster for Special Ops: Lioness below. No specific release date has yet been set for the series.