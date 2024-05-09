The Big Picture Taylor Sheridan's Special Ops: Lioness is renewed for second season on Paramount+.

Zoe Saldaña returns as lead & executive producer, alongside Nicole Kidman & Morgan Freeman.

The series explores CIA agents balancing personal lives with covert military initiatives.

Paramount+ has announced the renewal of Taylor Sheridan's espionage drama series Lioness, initially launched as Special Ops: Lioness. The decision follows the show's strong performance, becoming the most watched worldwide series premiere on the streaming service on its launch day, and amassing nearly 6 million viewers in its first week across Paramount+ globally with an additional preview on the Paramount Network.

The series, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+, will continue with its star-studded cast. Zoe Saldaña returns not only in her lead role but also as an executive producer. Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, and Morgan Freeman, now a series regular, along with executive producer Nicole Kidman, will also continue to grace the screen. Set against the backdrop of a covert U.S. Military initiative, Lioness follows Joe (played by Saldaña), as she balances her demanding role at the CIA with her personal life. The upcoming season promises to extend the narrative's depth, exploring complex themes wrapped in the drama of global espionage.

Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming at Paramount+ shared his thoughts on the series' renewal:

"Our Paramount+ audience resoundingly has joined forces in support of Lioness' gripping, global story and the powerhouse performances from Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira and Nicole Kidman. We cannot wait to see more of the heart-stopping suspense and action that Taylor Sheridan and the incredibly talented team deliver in its second season."

Chris McCarthy, Office of the CEO, Paramount Global and President & CEO, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios, also commented on the show's impact and future.

“Lioness captivated audiences around the world as one of the most-watched global series premieres on Paramount+ last year. Driven by Taylor Sheridan's masterful storytelling and Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña’s remarkable performances, season two promises to immerse audiences in yet another riveting, adrenaline-fueled journey.”

Who Else Appears in Taylor Sheridan's 'Lioness'?

With its blend of factual inspiration and fictional narrative, the series also features an ensemble cast including Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, and Hannah Love Lanier. It remains under the executive production of Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox, with distribution managed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the upcoming second season of Lioness. The first season is streaming now on Paramount+.

