Paramount+ have unveiled the explosive first trailer of their new espionage series, Special Ops: Lioness which puts mega star Zoe Saldaña center stage. The series will premiere on Paramount+ Sunday, July 23. The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, who adds the espionage thriller to his ever-growing slate of dramas.

Based on an actual U.S. military operation, Special Ops: Lioness centers on Joe (Saldaña) whose personal life collides with her professional one as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror. The showrunner for Special Ops: Lioness is none other than the master of Western television drama Sheridan (Yellowstone) and will see Saldaña share the screen with an A-list cast. One such star cast in the series is Nicole Kidman, who steps into the role of Lioness Program overlord Kaitlyn Meade. Meade, along with Donald Westfield (portrayed by Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly), recruits a young Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to work alongside Joe and go undercover to befriend the daughter of a billionaire with ties to terrorist groups in a bid to thwart what the CIA fear to be the next 9/11.

Joining Saldaña, Kidman, Kelly, and De Oliveira in the cast is none other than Academy Award-winner, Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins, the US Secretary of State. Other series regulars include performers whom Sheridan has worked with in the past. Special Ops: Lioness will feature the likes of 1883 alum Stephanie Nur, Yellowstone’s Dave Annable, and the Mayor of Kingstown’s James Jordan. Showrunner Sheridan's new series is slated for eight episodes, with the likes of Paul Cameron and Anthony Byrne credited as directors. Production on Special Ops: Lioness began in January this year in Mallorca, Spain. Other rumored filming locations include Paris, Washington, D.C., and Maryland. ​​​​​​​

Image via Paramount+

Where Can You Watch Special Ops: Lioness?

Special Ops: Lioness adds to Sheridan's growing selection of shows on Paramount+, which includes Yellowstone, 1923, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King. The spy thriller series isn't the only upcoming series Sheridan has on the horizon with Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Land Man also slated to arrive sometime in the near future.

Special Ops: Lioness will break cover on Paramount+ on Sunday, July 23 in the U.S. and all Paramount+ international markets. The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+ and series stars Saldaña and Kidman also serve as executive producers. Check out the exciting trailer below.