Taylor Sheridan’s latest TV series, Special Ops: Lioness, is about a female Marine Raider who is recruited by the CIA to befriend the daughter of a notorious terrorist in order to assassinate the terrorist and prevent another 9/11. The show’s marketing material heavily stresses that it’s “inspired by an actual U.S. military program.” But how real is this story, exactly?

It is true that the Marine Corps created teams of female Marines, dubbed Task Force Lioness, to contend with women who could potentially be used in terrorist attacks. Since male Marines were reluctant to search women in Iraq and Afghanistan, terrorists began using women to carry out attacks. Thus, Task Force Lioness was created to grant the Marine Corps closer access to women involved in potential terrorist plots. However, Sheridan’s show takes this idea much further and explores the difficulty in forming a human connection with someone who is ostensibly an enemy. As we explore the true details of Task Force Lioness, we’ll see how it inspired Sheridan’s series, both in terms of plot and themes.

RELATED: July's Exciting New TV Releases, From 'Justified: City Primeval' to Steven Soderbergh’s 'Full Circle’

What Is the Real Task Force Lioness?

Image via Paramount+

According to a United States Marine Corps report, Task Force Lioness proved to be vitally important to counterinsurgency operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. In both of these wars, there was no formal battlefield and engagement could occur anywhere, meaning that military personnel had to be prepared for attack at any time. Potential attackers could be male or female, old or young. As a result of this confusing environment in which literally anyone could be hostile, winning over the local populace became an important strategy. This meant that Americans would attempt to interact with ordinary citizens, form friendly bonds, and try to acquire intelligence that could aid U.S. efforts. The problem became that male Marines, due to the religious and cultural beliefs of Iraqis and Afghans, could not directly interact with local women. This opened up an opportunity for women to be used as instruments of attacks.

U.S. troops were at their most vulnerable at checkpoints, where typically male service members would be tasked with checking locals for any explosive devices or dangerous weapons. Because men were not allowed to search women at these checkpoints, Iraqi women were simply allowed to just pass through the checkpoint without being searched. This presented a huge problem in that both women and men disguised as women could potentially sneak through checkpoints with weapons. As a result, Task Force Lioness was created so that female Americans could search female locals for dangerous items without violating any cultural norms. This helped to deter women from being used in attacks against Americans.

What Is a Task Force Lioness Team Made Up Of?

Image via Paramount+

A typical Lioness team was comprised of two partners: a searcher and a “guardian angel” responsible for protecting the searcher. According to one Lioness report, teams would search around 90-100 women every day. Items discovered during these searches included weapons, large sums of cash, anti-American propaganda, and photographs of U.S. military sites. As a result of these discoveries, the Lioness program was considered a big success. It not only eliminated the problem of local women being able to pass through checkpoints without being searched, but it also resulted in the confiscation of items that could put U.S. personnel in danger.

Despite the success of Task Force Lioness, it was never intended to be a long-term program. Instead, Iraqi women were recruited and trained to conduct searches. This helped make the search process even more acceptable to local women, who could feel uncomfortable interacting with American women who didn’t speak their language nor have a full understanding of their culture. One such group of local women who conducted security searches in Iraq was called the Sisters of Fallujah. This group worked alongside Marines to help prevent bombings and other attacks.

Task Force Lioness Teams Were Involved in More Than Security

Image via Paramount+

In Afghanistan, Female Engagement Teams (FET) would distribute school supplies and hygiene items. Some FETs also ran medical clinics. But perhaps the most notable objective of FETs was intelligence gathering. FETs would enter the homes of Afghan women with translators. While the conversations would sometimes be about addressing the concerns of women whose husbands had been detained, these conversations also functioned as spying operations. FETs could form relationships with Afghan women and attempt to discover what Afghan men might be up to. It’s this type of interaction, in which American women attempted to be friendly with Afghan women in the interest of gathering valuable intelligence, that most inspired Special Ops: Lioness.

As we’ve seen, Lioness and Female Engagement Teams were certainly real and important parts of U.S. war efforts in Iraq and Afghanistan — but Sheridan’s show takes this concept much further. Rather than just participating in occasional conversations, Sheridan’s fictional characters are infiltrating the family of a terrorist. It’s much more in the vein of an embedded CIA mission than an on-the-ground security program. Nonetheless, the idea of befriending someone while also attempting to extract information from them is very much based on reality. Based on the show’s teaser, It seems like Sheridan will explore the psychological distress such a relationship could have on a spy. Whatever Sheridan and his team have in store, its themes will undoubtedly feel very real to the women tasked with searching and spying on Iraqi and Afghan women.

Special Ops: Lioness premieres July 23 on Paramount+.