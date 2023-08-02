The Big Picture Taylor Sheridan's new series, Special Ops: Lioness, has garnered impressive ratings, becoming the most-watched global premiere on Paramount+ within 24 hours.

The series stars Zoe Saldaña in the lead role as Joe, a CIA operative balancing work and home life in the ongoing war on terror. The show also features Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman.

Special Ops: Lioness marks a departure from Sheridan's previous Western-themed content. In addition to this series, Sheridan is working on another Yellowstone spinoff with Matthew McConaughey.

It looks like Taylor Sheridan's new series, Special Ops: Lioness is going in for the kill. The new spy thriller just premiered its first two episodes on Paramount+ on July 23, and it looks like the series has already stacked up some impressive ratings. The series was the streamer's most-watched global premiere within its first 24 hours of streaming, according to a report from Deadline. This record beats the previous record set by Halo last year. Special Ops: Lioness also debuted on the Paramount Network over the last two weekends. However, all remaining episodes will only be available to view on Paramount+

Another Hit for Taylor Sheridan

According to Paramount Global, Episode 1 of the series earned an impressive audience of 6 million viewers across linear and streaming platforms. This number combines viewers who streamed the show on Paramount+ with Paramount Network viewers in the United States. Special Ops: Lioness stars Zoe Saldaña as Joe, a woman attempting to balance her work and home life. However, her work life really isn't your typical 9 to 5 fare, instead, Joe works for the CIA, leading up an operation on the ongoing war on terror. She goes undercover in an operation called the Lioness Program alongside several other CIA agents. Along with Saldaña, the series also stars Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman.

Of the impressive ratings, Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks & Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios said, “On one of the most competitive weeks of the year, Special Ops: Lioness scored as the #1 new scripted series of the year on cable and one of the highest performers of all time on Paramount+." He continued, saying that the series was "Brilliantly created by Taylor Sheridan and brought to life by our stellar cast, this heart-pounding thriller inspired by real-life events clearly struck a chord with a huge audience.”

Taylor Sheridan does certainly seem to be Paramount's ace in the hole. Sheridan is responsible for some of the most successful television series in recent memory. He created the blockbuster franchise Yellowstone, which has garnered a massive and truly dedicated audience. Yellowstone has also spawned many very successful spinoffs. But Sheridan is breaking new ground with Special Ops: Lioness, cracking into a whole new genre outside his typical Western content. But that doesn't mean that Sheridan has put his cowboy ways behind him. He is currently working on yet another Yellowstone spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey.

You can stream Special Ops: Lioness on Paramount+.