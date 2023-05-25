The master of Western dramas and thrillers, Taylor Sheridan is bringing something new and refreshing with Special Ops: Lioness (2023). The filmmaker might be best known for diving into the complexities of the wild west, but this upcoming series breaks away from his signature stories and explores the world of spies and secret agents. Special Ops: Lioness, said to be based on a real-life CIA program, follows a young Marine who is recruited by the CIA to befriend the daughter of a billionaire with ties to terrorist groups so the agency can bring down the organization.

Besides the show’s brilliant creators’ team, more of which you’ll find out below, Special Ops: Lioness also features a star-studded cast with some of Hollywood’s A-listers, starting with Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña. The show will be exploring different levels of spy operations where women from around the world are sent on undercover assignments. With a diverse and stellar cast and a genre that always attracts an audience, Special Ops: Lioness seems to have all the potential of a good thriller. Now, whether this new series will live up to the success of Sheridan’s earlier projects, or not, is something time will tell. But for now, we can definitely say that this upcoming thriller series will soon join the “Sheridan-verse”, which can be characterized by tough and determined characters in perilous settings (not necessarily geographically) with unexpected plot twists. It goes to show that the fan-favorite storyteller has a lot more to offer than cowboys and outlaws on expansive ranches.

Set to arrive this summer, Special Ops: Lioness is a highly anticipated show and seems like a must-watch, especially if you are a spy story fan. Check out our quick and comprehensive guide below and find out all the information revealed so far about the plot, trailer, release window, cast, characters, and more of Special Ops: Lioness.

When Is Special Ops: Lioness Coming Out?

Image via Paramount+

Although there is no official announcement of the release date of Special Ops: Lioness, the spy drama thriller series is expected to arrive sometime in the summer of 2023, exclusively on Paramount+. However, it could be a while before you get to see Sheridan’s brilliance on screen. Watch this space for the latest update on the show’s official release date.

How Many Episodes Does Special Ops: Lioness Have?

Special Ops: Lioness is slated for eight episodes, according to IMDb. There are no other details for the episodes available yet, but we do know that Paul Cameron and Anthony Byrne are credited as directors while Sheridan serves as the showrunner (Thomas Brady was originally set to be the showrunner but reportedly left amicably due to creative differences).

Is There a Special Ops: Lioness Trailer?

There is no official trailer released for Special Ops: Lioness yet, but Paramount+ released a set of first-look images via Vanity Fair (which you can see above) earlier in May 2023. Hopefully, we’ll get to see a teaser or a full-length trailer for the upcoming series soon, so you can keep an eye on this space.

When and Where Is Special Ops: Lioness Filming?

The production for the series began in January 2023, in Mallorca, Spain, and is currently in the post-production stage. Earlier titled simply as Lioness, the spy drama thriller series was renamed to Special Ops: Lioness, in May 2023. Places where the series has been filmed reportedly include Mallorca, Paris, Washington, D.C., and various locations in Maryland.

Who's In the Special Ops: Lioness Cast?

Image via Paramout+

Besides being a Taylor Sheridan project, Special Ops: Lioness is also noteworthy for its cast line-up that includes some of the biggest names in film and television. As mentioned above, the Paramount+ original is led by Academy Award-winner Nicole Kidman and MCU and Avatar star Zoe Saldaña, both of whom also executive produce the series. Saldaña plays Joe, the station chief who is in charge of CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team and is responsible for training, managing, and leading new recruits for undercover missions. Kidman plays Kaitlyn Meade, a CIA senior supervisor who deals with high-ranking government officials. Though significant to the plot, neither of these two characters is the story’s protagonist. The key character, Cruz Manuelos, is played by Laysla De Oliveira, best known for her role in Netflix’s Locke & Key. Manuelos is a young marine who becomes an undercover agent tasked with infiltrating a terrorist organization. Here's how De Oliveira has described her character: “She goes in to befriend the target’s daughter. So this girl becomes her mark. She wants to get close to this girl so that they can get to the target. But when you’re hanging out with somebody every day and get to know them as humans, it gets really hard to do what you have to do."

The three women are joined by Academy Award-winner, Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins, the US Secretary of State, and Emmy-nominated Michael Kelly of House of Cards and Jack Ryan fame as CIA Deputy Director Byron Westfield. Freeman is also set to appear in the upcoming films 57 Seconds and Gunner, while Kelly will next star in The Penguin and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Among other characters, 1883 alum Stephanie Nur plays Aaliyah Amrohi, the daughter of a billionaire thought to be funding the terrorists, and Bassem Youssef appears as Amrohi, the billionaire in question. You can also expect to see a bunch of actors from Sheridan’s other projects, like Yellowstone’s Dave Annable as Neil, Joe's husband; 1883’s LaMonica Garrett as Two Cups, a member of Joe’s team, and Mayor of Kingstown’s James Jordan as Tucker, another member of Joe’s team. The rest of the cast of Special Ops: Lioness also includes Hannah Love Lanier (The Tiny Mighty Club) as Kate, Joe and Neil’s daughter; Jill Wagner (Teen Wolf) as Bobby, a CIA Special Activities Division operative; Austin Hébert (Ray Donovan) as Randy, a surveillance specialist; Jonah Wharton (The Rookie) as Tex, another member of Joe’s team, and Martin Donovan (Archive 81) as Errol Meade, among others.

What's the Plot of Special Ops: Lioness About?

Image via Paramount+

Here’s the official synopsis of Special Ops: Lioness, as released by Paramount+:

"Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos, a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within."

Who Are the Creators of Special Ops: Lioness?

Image via 6666 Ranch

Special Ops: Lioness is co-created and co-written by Taylor Sheridan and Jill Wagner for Paramount+. A filmmaker synonymous with some of the most popular Western dramas and thrillers of present times, Sheridan also serves as the showrunner for the series. Although Yellowstone is his first major and still considered to be his most successful project, Sheridan has also previously written and directed the Academy Award-nominated Western thriller Hell or High Water and the action-thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, as well as a number of other acclaimed projects. He is next set to be the writer, director, producer, and showrunner for the Yellowstone spin-off, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Land Man. Actress, writer, and producer Jill Wagner has had a host of previous appearances on shows and TV movies, including Blade: The Movie and Teen Wolf. This is her first time co-creating a show but for a writing debut, Lioness certainly seems like a great place to start.

Paul Cameron and Anthony Byrne are set to direct select episodes of Special Ops: Lioness. Cameron is also the cinematographer for the series and is best known for his previous work on HBO's Westworld, for which he also directed a couple of episodes. Cameron is also known for his work on films like Collateral, Gone in 60 Seconds, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, among others. Director-producer Byrne is best known for his work on Peaky Blinders, Ripper Street, and The Last Kingdom. Sheridan, Saldaña, and Jill Wagner also serve as executive producers for the series, along with Nicole Kidman, under her production banner, Blossom Films, as well as Bob Yari, on behalf of 101 Studios. David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat also executive produce.