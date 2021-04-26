Ryan O’Connell is back in the trailer for the second and last season of Special, a Netflix comedy about a gay man with cerebral palsy, inspired by his autobiographic best-seller book "I'm Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves." The series, created and written by O’Connell, will say goodbye to fans this May.

The trailer picks up where the first season left off, with Ryan (O’Connell) makes his peace with having a disability, a path that led to a big fight with his mother Karen (Jessica Hecht). Even if Ryan feels more confident, it doesn’t mean life will get easier. As the trailer shows us, he still has to deal with discrimination at work and is now facing writer’s block. To make his life even more chaotic, Ryan has a new man in his life, Tanner (Max Jenkins), a passionate lover who, unfortunately, already has a boyfriend.

Since Special's episode's time has gone from 15 minutes to half an hour, O’Connell has enough time to flesh out supporting characters. Now that she doesn’t have to dedicate her life to taking care of her son, Karen will also search for love and self-fulfillment. Kim (Punam Patel), Ryan’s friend and co-worker, will have her own problems to solve while dealing with the conflict between her Indian background and American society.

As with the first season, Special's second season will contain eight episodes. Special’s final season will arrive on Netflix on May 20. Check out the trailer and synopsis for the new season below.

“Ryan really needs to get his shit together. It's been two months and he still hasn't spoken to Karen since their fight and he has a gnarly case of writer's block that's getting him in hot water with Olivia (Marla Mindelle). Enter Tanner, a fun, flirty dance instructor who charms Ryan despite not being totally available. When his writer's block eventually lifts, he's inspired to write a long-form piece about disability. From there, he begins a journey of self-discovery that creates unexpected complications in his relationship with Tanner. Meanwhile, Kim lets her guard down when she meets Harrison (Charlie Barnett), a sensitive tech mogul with a humble background — but her insecurities and jealous tendencies continue to hamper her personal life and threaten to push Harrison away. With her spiraling credit card debt driving Kim even further towards rock bottom, she makes a hard choice to regain control of her finances and personal life. Since taking care of Ryan was her life's purpose until their fight, Karen realizes that she needs to take an active approach to create a fulfilling life for herself — beyond just taking care of her ailing mother. Will she be content with continuing to clean up everyone else's messes, or will Karen be able to lean into her newfound independence and create a life that centers around her own desires for once?”

