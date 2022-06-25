The film will come with three discs of bonus features.

Scream Factory is releasing Species Collector’s Edition in 4K UHD Blu-ray combo pack this summer. This 1995 science fiction horror film follows a crew of government scientists and agents as they hunt for a seductive and beautiful human-extraterrestrial hybrid named Sil. They hope to catch her before she successfully mates with a male human being.

The film is a strange combination of John Carpenter’s The Thing and Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, putting a bizarre twist into the usual alien horror film tropes established by previous films like Ridley Scott’s Alien, even having H.R. Giger create the look of Sil herself. The film features the acting talents of Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen, Alfred Molina, Forest Whitaker, Marg Helgenberger, and serves as Natasha Henstridge’s screen debut.

Currently, Shout! Factory has a special offer that fans can take advantage of. If the collection is ordered from ShoutFactory.com, then an exclusive rolled poster featuring the original theatrical artwork will be thrown in the mix. It is important to mention that these posters are in limited supply, so it’s a “first come, first serve” type of offer.

Image via Metro Goldwyn Mayer

RELATED: 'Dr. Strange': Shout! Factory to Release Blu-Ray Restoration of 1970s Marvel TV Movie

The content found on Disc 1 is as follows:

New 4K Scan Of The Original Negative

Audio Commentary With Henstridge, Madsen, and Director Roger Donaldson

Audio Commentary With Donaldson, Make-up Effects Creator Steve Johnson, Visual Effects Supervisor Richard Edlund, and Producer Frank Mancuso Jr.

Disc 2 is the Blu-ray edition of the film and contains the same bonus features as Disc 1. Disc 3 is full of bonus features exploring different aspects of the film’s production and will contain the following:

Afterbirth: The Evolution Of SPECIES Featuring Interviews with Donaldson, Cinematographer Andzej Bartkowiak , Production Designer John Muto , Composer Christopher Young , Creature Designer Steve Johnson , and More

, Production Designer , Composer , Creature Designer , and More From Sil To Eve – An Interview with Henstridge

Engineering Life

H.R. Giger At Work

The Making Of Species: The Origin, The Concept, The Discovery

Designing A Hybrid

Theatrical Trailer

Alternate Ending

Photo Galleries (Production Design, Creature Designs, Film Stills, Behind-The-Scenes Photos, Posters, and Lobby Cards)

For those who don’t know, Shout! Factory is an entertainment company specializing in cult films and classic television. Its dedication to giving fanbases a chance to own remastered collections and extra features of beloved series and films has made it a prominent figure in entertainment production. Shout! Factory also has several well-known properties, such as Shout! Studios, Scream Factory, Mystery Science Theater 3000, Shout Kids, Shout Select, and a streaming service called Shout! Factory TV - all of which further aid the goal of keeping classic media alive.

Species is an unorthodox take on the alien invasion trope that only the 90s could produce. With the wonderful special effects, heart-pounding suspense, and an awesome cast, it’s worth checking out if you haven’t watched it yet. And with the release of the collector’s edition, fans of the film will be able to enjoy it in an all-new way.

The 4K UHD Blu-ray of Species will be released on July 26, 2022.