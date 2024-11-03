Hollywood continues to increase the budgets on their films, making it seem as if massive blockbusters are the only projects that truly matter to studios. It makes sense that Hollywood would want to receive something for their investment, as creating a global sensation that appeals to audiences of all ages certainly would end up pleasing everyone. There’s nothing to say that blockbusters can’t be high art, as there has been immense critical acclaim for massively successful films like Oppenheimer, The Dark Knight, Titanic, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Lord of the Rings movies.

Unfortunately, a bad script can seriously ruin what could have been a compelling film, even if it had strong performances and some unique visual hallmarks. There’s a merit in having style, but it means nothing if there is not also substance to back it up. Here are ten visually spectacular blockbusters with underwhelming stories.

10 ‘Transformers: Dark of the Moon’ (2011)

Directed by Michael Bay

Transformers: Dark of the Moon actually does a lot to fix the issues of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, as Michael Bay was able to cut out some of the obnoxious side characters and use 3D to his advantage. The final battle sequence in which the Autobots square off with the Decepticons in Chicago is easily one of the most stunning setpieces of the 21st century.

Despite a few memorable moments of satire, the story of Transformers: Dark of the Moon feels far too derivative of the other films, and gives Sam (Shia Labeouf) no room to develop as a hero. The attempts at merging the mythology of the Transformers franchise with moments in history, such as the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969, simply feel superfluous and unneeded, as there is no need for a film like this to be almost three hours long.

9 ‘Tron: Legacy’ (2010)

Directed by Joseph Kosinski

Tron: Legacy seemingly created the “legacy sequel” formula long before it got popularized by films like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Twin Peaks: The Return, Cobra Kai, Blade Runner 2049, and Creed. Jeff Bridges reprised his role as Flynn from the original Tron film, with Garrett Hedlund appearing as his son.

The father-son story in Tron: Legacy is really underdeveloped, as the digital deaging techniques used to bring a younger version of Flynn to life simply felt distracting. It’s a real shame that the characterization of Tron: Legacy was such a mess, because the visual design, music, and stylized action sequences are all brilliant, signifying that Joseph Kosinski was a filmmaker with true talent. Thankfully, Kosinski was able to right the wrongs of Tron: Legacy and make a genuinely great legacy when he signed on to direct Top Gun: Maverick.

8 ‘Jurassic World’ (2015)

Directed by Colin Trevorrow

Jurassic World is almost a carbon copy of the original Jurassic Park, but just happens to swap in far less interesting characters. While certainly much of the appeal of the original Jurassic Park was the amazing leaps forward made in computer generated imagery that brought the dinosaurs to life, the story resonated with audiences because the characters of Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and Ellie Satler (Laura Dern) where characters that audiences genuinely cared about.

Jurassic World has none of the clever dialogue or writing that the original had, as the chemistry between Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard is almost non-existent. It’s genuinely quite challenging to get invested in any of the spectacle when the characters are so thinly realized, and the story contains so many obnoxious plot holes and contrivances that prove to be very distracting.

7 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (2017)

Directed by Bill Condon

Beauty and the Beast is a visually delightful film that has no reason to exist, as it is an exact carbon copy of the original 1991 animated classic. While there are many great remakes out there that manage to try something new, such as Ocean’s Eleven or The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Beauty and the Beast has nothing interesting to offer.

Beauty and the Beast was never going to be able to match the wonder of seeing the characters onscreen for the first time, and genuinely seems to misinterpret why audiences fell in love with the story in the first place. Beauty and the Beast may not be the worst live-action remake of an animated film from the supposed “Renaissance Era” that Walt Disney Studios has produced, but it is certainly in the running to be the most cynical.

6 ‘The Fate of the Furious’ (2017)

Directed by F. Gary Gray

The Fate of the Furious is the film that truly sent The Fast and the Furious franchise off the rails, even if it did manage to gross over $1 billion at the global box office. While the series understandably had some growing pains when it tried to move on since the death of Paul Walker in real life, The Fate of the Furious introduced a ridiculous storyline involving Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) changing sides and teaming up with a new villain (Charlize Theron).

The Fate of the Furious does have some pretty impressive action scenes, but introduced a sense of no logic to the franchise where seemingly any character could get resurrected at any point, and any former villain could become a hero for no apparent reason. These flaws continued to plague the series moving forward in F9 and Fast X.

5 ‘Iron Man 2’ (2010)

Directed by Jon Favreau

Iron Man 2 was the first genuine misfire from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it went through an infamously tumultuous writing and production process that includes script rewrites, recasting Terrence Howard with Don Cheadle, and trying to build up Easter Eggs to hint at The Avengers.

While the film has some of the single greatest fight scenes in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man 2 completely fails its main character, as Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) turns into an arrogant, mean jerk who doesn’t seem like he has learned any of the lessons from the original film. While Scarlett Johanssson would prove to be one of the best additions to the MCU as Natasha Romanoff, the first appearance of Black Widow in Iron Man 2 was very disappointing due to the near constant string of sexist jokes made at her expense.

4 ‘Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice is one of the most disastrous blockbusters in recent memory, as despite the visual trademarks that make Zack Snyder such a popular filmmaker among “cinema bros,” there’s almost nothing about the story that is coherent. Although it initially tries to reckon with the fact that Superman (Henry Cavill) almost devastated Metropolis during the events of Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice seems to disrespect Bob Kane’s source material by turning Batman (Ben Affleck) into a violent murderer.

The reason for Batman and Supermans’ conflict makes almost no sense, as it is all strung together by an underdeveloped villainous plot involving Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) attempting to resurrect General Zod (Michael Shannon) to create a new force to threaten the superheroes. The DCEU essentially died the moment that Snyder was given creative direction over it.

3 ‘Godzilla’ (2014)

Directed by Gareth Edwards

Godzilla does have some of the coolest action in any kaiju movie, but unfortunately Gareth Edwards’ first entry in the “Monsterverse” franchise doesn’t do justice to its infamous titular character, who is often ranked among the greatest monsters in screen history.

Godzilla spends far too much time centered on a human storyline that simply feels superfluous, and ends up adding nothing once the monster brawls begin. Despite the fact that Bryan Cranston was giving a genuinely great performance within his limited capacity at the beginning of the film, he is abruptly killed off so that the film can focus on his far less interesting son (played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and his relationship with his wife (Elizabeth Olson). The slow burn approach to a monster movie didn’t work, as none of the human characters were interesting enough to justify the attention paid to them.

2 ‘Alice in Wonderland’ (2010)

Directed by Tim Burton

Alice in Wonderland is still Tim Burton’s highest grossing film, even though it's a rather cynical, disturbing, and ultimately regressive project from a filmmaker who is genuinely known for his wit and whimsy.

Alice in Wonderland tries to turn the original story into the basis of an epic, but trying to make The Lord of the Rings out of a children’s adventure only results in a film that feels cluttered and unfocused. Although the leaps forward that Burton makes with the 3D technology were undeniably impressive, Alice in Wonderland doesn’t give Mia Wasikowska enough to do as the titular character, and features a side performance by Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter that is downright creepy. The disregard for anything that had made the original animated film so successful in the first place led Disney down a dark path of making incredibly cynical projects.

1 ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ (2016)

Directed by David Yates

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is a somewhat disastrous attempt at making a prequel to the Harry Potter franchise that undercuts its initial selling point. The film originally seemed to be a standalone adventure centering on the wizard Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his search for magical creatures, but ended up tying more directly into the Harry Potter mythology when the wizard Graves (Colin Farrell) is revealed to actually be the dark lord Grindelwald (Johnny Depp).

David Yates knows how to make magic look compelling in the Wizarding World, as the visuals in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them are no less wondrous than what can be found in the Harry Potter series. However, the poor writing is a clear reason why the prequel series did not become the same style of phenomenon that its predecessor did.

