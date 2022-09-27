Showtime released the trailer for their new docuseries, Spector, about music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector. Rather than center on his illustrious career, however, the teaser is focused on his darker, more violent side and the actions that ultimately ruined his reputation forever. Through the lens of his most notorious incident, the suspected murder of Lana Clarkson at his mansion on February 3, 2003, the series will retell the story of Spector and explore both his and Clarkson's side of that fateful night. The four-part docuseries arrives on-demand on streaming services for Showtime subscribers on November 4 before premiering on the network on November 6.

The trailer starts with a few shots of Spector and his accomplishments, with songs like "Be My Baby" and "Da Do Run Run" and collaborations with The Beatles among others in his deep catalog. Yet, that brief showing is merely a reminder of who he was as the footage dives head first into Clarkson's murder with audio of Spector deflecting allegations. Throughout the footage, we get a sense of the eccentric, paranoid, and violent man Spector was. He felt he was hated in the larger music and film industry, he traveled with bodyguards, and he wasn't afraid to threaten anyone with a gun, whether it be one of the many women that accused him or "Hallelujah" singer Leonard Cohen. With women, he was described as being particularly abusive and controlling, apparently reveling in locking guests up in his home.

Although there's more focus on her killer and the murder case, the trailer also gives a slight sense of who Clarkson was. She had mostly received smaller roles in film, alongside a starring role in 1985's Barbarian Queen, and on television where she appeared in series like Three's Company, The Jeffersons, and Knight Rider among others. As she got older, however, she was running out of opportunities as an actress. The trailer emphasized that, most of all, she was a person first whose life was cut tragically short.

RELATED: 'Save Our Squad With David Beckham' Sets Disney+ Release Date

Spector features a heavyweight creative team with directing duo Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce ( helming the series. The pair have made a number of music documentaries and films together, including most recently the Ronnie James Dio documentary DIO: Dreamers Never Die. They're joined by a pair of Oscar winners in Simon Chinn (Searching for Sugar Man) and James Marsh (Man on Wire) as well as an Oscar nominee in Jonathan Chinn (Black Sheep) who all executive produced.

Reuniting with Argott and Joyce for this film as well is Dan Reynolds who composed the score alongside Aja Volkman and Daniel Wayne Sermon. Reynolds is the lead singer of the band Imagine Dragons and a previous collaborator with the directors on his own film Believer about his fight against the Mormon Church over LGBTQ issues.

Spector arrives on-demand for Showtime subscribers on November 4 and premieres on-air on November 6. Check out the trailer below.