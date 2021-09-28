In a recent tweet from Dave Bautista, fans learned that he suffered an unfortunate injury while filming a fight scene with Daniel Craig in the James Bond movie Spectre. Batista tweeted out earlier this morning that:

"He did not run!!! He started screaming 'F*** I broke his nose!!' And he did. And then he hugged me, apologized, we laughed, I changed clothes, shoved TP up my nose and we continued to make one of the best fight scenes ever. Very proud of it. And I love me some DC ❤️ #DreamChaser".

Apparently, Bautista felt the need to set the record straight after some recent Twitter gossip told a slightly different story. He actually quote tweeted another outlet that claimed "Daniel Craig accidentally broke Dave Bautista's nose while filming 'Spectre' - then made a run for it". To be fair to Fandom, though, Craig's own account was "I heard this crack. And I went 'Oh God no!' and ran away, because I thought he was going to come after me".

It's clear that there is no animosity between the two men. And that's a relief to hear, because it would be a shame if there were bad blood or a rift between the two over a minor accident. It makes you wonder, though: is there a blooper reel of that injury somewhere? We know James Bond is supposed to be a very serious character, but that might be fun to see.

Many of Daniel Craig's James Bond movies - including Spectre - are getting a limited re-release in theaters right now. This is in anticipation of Craig's final Bond movie, No Time to Die, which comes out October 8. Check out Bautista's tweet below.

