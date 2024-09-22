One of the greatest abilities that the science fiction genre has is to look into the future and consider what life could like given the developments of different aspects of technology and innovation. There are obviously some great science fiction film franchises like Star Wars, Alien, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Star Trek that are more heavily inspired by fantasy, and thus do not have any component of plausibility.

With all that having already been said, there are some science fiction films that have the power to examine the future, and speculate on things that may eventually come to pass. In fact, many of the most foundational works in the science fiction genre are now seen as somewhat antiquated because of how closely they mirrored what ended up happening in real life. Here are then ten best speculative sci-fi movies, ranked.

10 ‘Gattaca’ (1997)

Directed by Andrew Niccol

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Gattaca examined many real world developments regarding the use of technology to improve and enhance aspects of human life. On a positive note, Gattaca examines a world in which space travel is considered to be a real possibility, as the underdog hero (Ethan Hawke) is able to achieve his lifelong dream of traveling to become an astronaut after a few facts are changed around.

While the film does question the role that technology can play in helping to fix certain illnesses and avoid diseases, the notion of genetics playing a role in determining social status is quite terrifying, as it suggests that someone’s life may be predetermined based on their genetic codes. While it served as a creative means of setting up a compelling science fiction mystery, Gattaca did seemingly predict the way that genetic intolerance and discrimination has developed today.

9 ‘Her’ (2013)

Directed by Spike Jonze

image via Warner Bros Pictures

Her is a beautiful modern love story, but the film now almost does not feel like a work of science fiction because of how radically real world technology has developed in the decade since Spike Jonze’s masterpiece was first released in theaters. Her centers on the lonely divorced man Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix), who begins to fall in love with the voice of his artificial intelligence software named “Samantha” (voiced by Scarlett Johansson) as he struggles to fill the void left behind by his wife (Rooney Mara).

Her does an amazing job at showing how realistic “artificial intelligence” can feel, especially for a character like Theodore who just wants someone (or something) to love him unconditionally for who he is. Her is a charming examination of intimacy and love in the internet era, but it may have been more speculative than Jonze originally imagined it to be.

8 ‘Planet of the Apes’ (1968)

Directed by Franklin Schaffer

Image via 20th Century Studios

Planet of the Apes is certainly one of the most iconic science fiction franchises of all-time, but it is also grounded in some real scientific principles regarding evolution and technology. The original Planet of the Apes examines a world in which mankind has become a victim of their own overreliance on technology, which gave room for the ape species to become the dominant predators on Earth.

Each film within the Planet of the Apes franchise explores an important scientific or political theme, such as nuclear war, race relations, domestic terrorism, discrimination, and apartheid. While it is impressive to see how radically imaginative the franchise has managed to be over the course of over five decades, the original masterpiece from 1968 stands out as its most singularly inventive entry thus far due to the radical assumptions that it makes about the future.

7 ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ (2004)

Directed by Michel Gondry

Image via Focus Features

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a powerful romantic drama for the 21st century, as it examines the power that technology has to invert memories and change perceptions of the past. Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet give (arguably) the best performances of their entire careers as a couple who decides to erase memories of each other from their minds, only to begin having regrets and desperately trying to save the past.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind examines aspects of artificial intelligence and mentally warping technology that may be somewhat possible, especially now in an era where simulated reality has become just as important as what human beings experience in real life. It is perhaps because of this concept that Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind becomes such a powerful argument for the merit of forgiveness and faith between couples.

6 ‘Ex Machina’ (2015)

Directed by Alex Garland

Image via A24

Ex Machina is a confined science fiction thriller that examines the very real possibility that artificial intelligence may gain a life of its own, and perhaps consider itself to be superior to humanity. Alex Garland’s extraordinary directorial debut centers on a young computer programmer (Domhnall Gleeson) who visits the exotic retreat of his wealthy employer (Oscar Isaac), who wants him to participate in a “Turing Test” designed to determine whether the artificial intelligence programa Ava (Alicia Silverstone) is actually capable of having her own thoughts.

Ex Machina succeeds in provoking interesting questions, and has enough dark comedy and shocking moments of violence to engage even viewers who aren’t interested in the scientific leaps that Garland was making. Although science fiction is sometimes accused of being an emotionally inert genre, Ex Machina features tremendous performances by Gleeson, Isaac, and Vikander that ensure that the emotion of the situation is always felt.

5 ‘Moon’ (2009)

Directed by Duncan Jones

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Moon is an extraordinary science fiction film in more ways than one, as it starts off as a traditional space-centric adventure, only to reveal itself to be much more thematically ambitious. Duncan Jones’ extraordinary directorial debut centers on a lonely astronaut (Sam Rockwell) serving a prolonged station on the lunar surface, who discovers that there is a doppelganger of him lurking around.

Moon does make some bold assumptions about the drastic ways that space travel could change over the course of the 21st century, but the heart of the film centers on whether human cloning is an ethical procedure to engage in. The dually brilliant performances by Rockwell hit this theme even harder, as he ensures that both versions of the character have distinct and memorable personalities. It started a journey into speculative sci-fi for Jones, who would go on to direct Source Code and Mute.

4 ‘The Martian’ (2015)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Martian is unlike any other space movie, as it has nothing to do with alien invasions, body horror, or other fantastical concept. Rather, Ridley Scott’s Oscar nominated adventure film, based on the acclaimed novel of the same name, focuses on the efforts that the astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon) makes to stay alive when he becomes trapped on the Martian surface. Although Watney’s team had initially abandoned him under the assumption that he had died in an accident, he is desperately trying to find a way to communicate with the scientists on Earth and find a way to get back home.

The Martian does a great job at showing how the practical application of scientific principles can be very useful in a time of crisis, as Mark finds some very innovative ways to spare his resources and keep moving forward.

3 ‘Tenet’ (2020)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros.

Tenet is another mind-bending thriller from Christopher Nolan, but one that explores an interesting twist on what would normally be considered to be “time travel.” Tenet follows an unnamed protagonist (John David Washington) who joins forces with a British spy (Robert Pattinson) to stop a Russian oligarch (Kenneth Branagh) from unleashing a devastating weapon on innocent people; the twist is that he is using a form of inverting time that changes the way that humans experience the future.

Tenet has a number of great ideas that it is playing with, and Nolan is such a visually inventive filmmaker that he is able to synthesize extended moments of exposition with some explosive action scenes, including an extraordinary truck heist sequence that is just as exciting as any of the best set pieces that he managed to pull off in Inception or The Dark Knight.