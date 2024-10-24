Days after Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock voiced their thoughts about the possibility of another Speed movie, another major Hollywood player has an update – a promising one at that! 20th Century Studios boss, Steve Asbell, is telling the world that a Speed 3 movie is definitely conceivable; however, the two lead stars from the first installment have to be on board. As fans will recall, Speed came to life in 1994 with Reeves and Bullock leading the thriller, which gained global acclaim soon after its debut.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about the production company’s successful year so far, Asbell was asked to comment on Reeves and Bullock’s Speed 3 update. He said:

"Hollywood is brave enough. We are brave enough. We are sitting by the phone. [Laughs] It is one of those last movies that we haven’t remade. And to really be a reason to come back, it’s got to be a great idea and an idea that excites (Bullock and Keanu Reeves). Because that’d be the reason to see it. It’s obviously a really important title for us, but it’s not something we would handle lightly or just try to press them into service. They’d have to be a part of the development of that idea."

This clearly implies that the door’s not closed on the film series, and fans can still hope. Following the success of Speed, a sequel, Speed 2: Cruise Control, was released on June 13, 1997, but didn’t do as well, with many suggesting Reeves’ absence may have caused it. In the sequel, Reeves is replaced by Jason Patric, while Bullock reprises her role from the original film. The film performed poorly at the box office, earning $164.5 million worldwide against a $160 million budget. On the other hand, Speed amassed over $350 million against a production budget of less than $40 million.

Jan De Bont Is Also Interested in a 'Speed 3' Movie

Image via 20th Century Fox

During a 30th anniversary screening of Speed earlier this month, Reeves and Bullock reunited with the film's director, Jan de Bont, and discussed a potential follow-up to the first two Speed films. While Bullock joked that the movie would be "the geriatric version" and "wouldn't be fast," Reeves suggested that it would focus on "retirement." De Bont also expressed his interest in such a project, as he would love to work with the duo again.

Commenting further about the potential Speed 3 project, Bullock explained:

“So what would that movie be that would make Jan’s brain and brilliance happy? It would require a lot from everybody. I don’t know if we’re in an industry anymore that’s willing to tolerate it and be brave enough to do it. Maybe I could be wrong. I don’t know what we could do that would be good enough for the audience.”

The first ever Speed film is streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on Speed 3.

Speed A high-octane thriller featuring Jack Traven, a Los Angeles police officer who must deal with a terrifying hostage situation on a city bus. The bus is wired to explode if it drops below 50 mph, forcing Jack to work with the passengers, including the resourceful Annie Porter, to keep the vehicle moving and avoid disaster. The film is a gripping blend of action and suspense, with Jack and Annie facing numerous obstacles and the cunning schemes of the bomber, Howard Payne. It explores themes of heroism and resilience under pressure, delivering relentless excitement and tension. Release Date June 10, 1994 Director Jan de bont Cast Keanu Reeves Dennis Hopper , Sandra Bullock , Joe Morton , Jeff Daniels Runtime 116 minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Graham Yost Budget $30 million Studio(s) 20th Century Distributor(s) 20th Century Sequel(s) Speed 2: Cruise Control Expand

Watch on Hulu