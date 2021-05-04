For a film jam-packed with set pieces, explosions, crackling repartee, and a premise literally predicated on going very fast, Speed works at its best because of its desire to take things slow. It’s slick, entertaining, and exactingly calibrated for maximum popcorn consumption. But it’s also an excellent reminder that such types of blockbuster film can, and should, still take time to explore the characters, the stakes, the meanings, and the emotional fallout of such moments and moves.

Originally released in 1994, Speed reminded many of a Die Hard riff, and not just because of its director, Die Hard’s cinematographer Jan de Bont. Like the Bruce Willis classic, Keanu Reeves’ features a particularly instinctual police officer, Jack Traven, who finds himself in a particularly intense situation. Speed also borrows Die Hard’s emphasis on supporting character differentiation; that line about only small actors, no small parts, also applies to this film’s approach to screenwriting, giving the space for each character to tell us exactly who they are even in one line or gesture (the script is credited to Justified’s Graham Yost, though was heavily rewritten by Buffy’s Joss Whedon).

Unlike Die Hard, which takes a ton of time in its first act to present simple scenes of human interaction before the first action beat, Speed starts right on a set piece taking place in an elevator rigged to explode by mad bomber Howard Payne (Dennis Hopper). But this isn’t a typically hard-and-fast-cut in media res action opening to get at the stakes and grab the throat immediately. Instead, de Bont takes his time, introduces us to Jack and his more philosophically oppositional, level-headed partner Harry Temple (Jeff Daniels), and gives us the room to like and care about everybody, hero and otherwise. This always-longer-than-you-remember sequence, before we even get on the dang speeding bus of the speeding bus movie, fuses plot, character, and action in a near-peerless way, taking its time to explore every ounce of power in every move. It’s basically a mini-movie!

And when we get to the actual high-concept premise of the film — if the bus goes under 50 miles per hour, it’ll explode — which is explained to Jack right after a separate, ginormous explosion (looking especially beautiful in the 4K HDR color grade), de Bont and editor John Wright do something audacious. Instead of cutting to the next step in the action-packed plan to stop this, we cut to inside of the bus where we, brilliantly, slowly, get to know the inhabitants without their plot-driven knowledge of a threat. These folks are played by a cavalcade of excellent performers, including Alan Ruck, Carlos Carrasco, Daniel Villarreal, Beth Grant, Hawthorne James, and of course, Sandra Bullock. In empathetically rendered moments of conversation and conflict, rendered with a kind of sensitive efficiency, we get to know these strangers beyond their functions as “victims of the premise we want to watch Keanu save.” And heck, even when Keanu gets on the bus, he and these performers continue to get excellent moments of quiet character building among the plot moves; I love Ruck translating Reeves’ swear words through the phone, and I love Villareal’s silent, desperate reaction to “an LA cop jumping aboard his bus,” which tells us everything we need to know about both his and Reeves’ characters.

Beyond the emphasis on humanity in the picture, there’s a sense of slowness, of depth and thoroughness in its action beats. In fact, it’s kinda more like one, elongated action beat that’s constructed of mini-beats throughout, in order to further the goal of the main action beat (Pop quiz, hot shot: does this mean that Speed’s high concept action premise is, in itself, a protagonist of the film Speed?). Unlike contemporary blockbusters which pride themselves on a wide swath and variety of globetrotting set pieces (I mean this as a compliment!), Speed instead makes every move of “if the bus goes under 50 it explodes” a force to be reckoned with. From Jack having to get on the bus itself, to checking the undercarriage for the construction of the bomb, to everyone piling on one side to make sure it doesn’t tip over, to jumping a freeway gap, to circling LAX — these are all merely “steps,” but the film is patient and confident enough to know we are along for the journey of these steps because they are turned into cinematic stories themselves.

And cinematic stories, beyond the inherent spectacle and suspense of their premises, work the best when they’re tracked to a human journey. Thus, every one of these mini-stories, these micro-action steps, has a character arc tracked to it, from Glenn Plummer’s hapless carjacking victim-turned-genuinely impressed helper, to Bullock’s journey of confidence as an inadvertent bus driver, her inherent flaw (getting her car possessed for speeding) turned into the film’s greatest asset. Plus, Bullock and Reeves have a sneaky romcom arc right at the center of this picture, giving everything a welcome sense of emotional stakes — even and especially when the film does another high-concept action set piece in the subway-set third act!

There’s one key facet of the Speed premise I haven’t touched on, one that dovetails with the more patient pleasures of the film. The bus will indeed explode if it goes under 50 miles per hour. But to trigger that premise, it first has to go over 50 miles per hour. And you can’t slam a bus’ gas pedal to hit 50 mph immediately. With the amount of humans onboard, the amount of work and exploration needed to be done, you must accelerate slowly and patiently to achieve that level of speed stably. Then, you can start having fun, with the steadiness of the previous exploration only enriching the experience.

