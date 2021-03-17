Pop quiz, hotshot: what’s the best action movie of the '90s? Whether or not you say Speed (which is wrong if you say no), its high-octane thrills are getting a 4K Ultra HD release in May. We can finally watch Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock speed through the streets of LA the way they're meant to be seen — in ultra-high definition while sitting on our couches gasping every five seconds.

Directed by Jan de Bont, Speed is a thrilling action movie starring Reeves as a Los Angeles police officer who must stop a revenge-driven extortionist (Dennis Hopper) from blowing up a city bus. One of the passengers (Bullock) must keep the bus above 50 miles per hour on the streets of Los Angeles, or the bomb will explode. Naturally, chaos ensues and Speed did for LA public transportation what Jaws did for the ocean. Now, we have the highway-clogged hell of personal vehicles we know and love today.

The bonus features in the release will include:

Audio Commentary by Jan de Bont

Audio Commentary by Graham Yost and Mark Gordon

Action Sequences Bus Jump Metrorail Crash Action Sequences

Inside Speed On Location Stunts Visual Effects HBO First Look: The Making of Speed

Extended Scenes Jack Shoots Payne in the Neck Payne Lives/Cops Party Annie’s Job After Helen’s Death Ray’s Crime Cargo Jet Explosion: The Airline Version

Speed Music Video by Billy Idol

Even though it was released 27 years ago, Speed still holds up as one of the quintessential '90s action films that also notably launched the career of American sweetheart Sandy B. But the real attraction for the DVD extras is certainly the behind-the-scenes look at how the incredible live stunts were made possible. And there’s a lot to cover — de Bont directed fabulous action set pieces on an elevator, a bus, a house AND a subway car.

Speed’s 4K release will be available on May 4.

