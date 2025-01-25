Pop quiz, hot shot — where can you stream the high-octane Keanu Reeves/Sandra Bullock action thriller Speed? Answer: Max. The 1994 bus-bound thriller will debut on the streamer February 1, 2025.

The film was penned by future Justified creator Graham Yost, who was inspired by a misinterpretation of the 1985 film Runaway Train as described to him by his father, Canadian movie host Elwy Yost. Jan de Bont was tapped to direct; it was his first feature as a director, but he had an impressive action resume as a cinematographer, including Die Hard, The Hunt for Red October, and Lethal Weapon 3. Finding its two leads proved to be a challenge; Halle Berry was almost cast, but she didn't like the draft of the script she read. Ultimately, Reeves and Bullock were chosen, and their on-screen chemistry is one of the film's highlights. The film turned out to be a massive success, grossing $350 million on a $37 million budget and earning near-universal acclaim from critics.

What Is 'Speed' About?

Speed stars Reeves as LAPD officer Jack Traven, who's on the trail of a mad bomber, Howard Payne (Dennis Hopper). After saving a crowded elevator from one of Payne's bombs with his partner, Harry Temple (Jeff Daniels), he has to foil Payne's most fiendish plot yet: a city bus rigged to explode if its speed drops below fifty miles an hour. He boards the bus, but when the driver is incapacitated, a passenger, Annie Porter (Bullock) has to take over. Together, they have to save the bus and its passengers (including Alan Ruck, Glenn Plummer, and Beth Grant) and brave rush hour before the bus runs out of gas...and out of time. But even if they escape the bus, the chase isn't over...

Speed's success necessitated a sequel. However, Reeves was unavailable, so he was written out of the film. The resulting movie, Speed 2: Cruise Control, centered around Annie and her new boyfriend (Jason Patric), who find themselves on a cruise ship under the control of mad genius John Geiger (Willem Dafoe). It was a critical and commercial disappointment, with many lamenting Reeves' absence and wondering why a Speed sequel took place on a slow, lumbering ocean liner. However, Reeves and Bullock have recently stated that they'd happily sign on for a Speed 3.

Speed will be available to stream on Max starting February 1, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.