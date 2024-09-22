Speed is arguably the quintessential '90s action movie, exemplifying all the best traits that defined that era of entertainment. Take a simple idea and supercharge it with action mayhem; in this case, take a bus ride through sunny Los Angeles, strap a bomb underneath it that will detonate if it dips under 50 miles per hour, then strap in for a surprisingly high octane race throughout the city. The juxtaposition of the unassuming and the action-packed already make Speed one of the most iconic films of its time. While the movie can be remembered for affirming that Keanu Reeves is a bonafide action superstar, and for propelling Sandra Bullock into becoming a household name, perhaps the single most culturally impactful moment in Speed was the climatic bus jump across the unfinished 105 Freeway.

The sheer absurdity of this scene remains entrenched in the cultural zeitgeist, but perhaps most importantly, it's become intertwined with the history of Los Angeles. In addition to Speed having a strong claim as the best action movie of its decade, the movie also has a notable argument for being the best movie about Los Angeles. From its combination of Hollywood superstars to its jaw-dropping action, Speed is one of the few movies that truly captures the different levels of the Angeleno experience, leaving its mark on the film industry, and on the California freeway system.

'Speed' Is the Perfect Los Angeles Movie

Think of Los Angeles and one's mind is immediately drawn to the glitz and the glam of Hollywood, as the City of Angels is known worldwide as the place where stars are born. However, the reality of this city, the second-most populated in the United States, is far more expansive to simply be lumped in with the pomp and circumstance of the film industry. Though the film does feature some of the city's most famous landmarks, Speed also takes the time to highlight the people that make up the vibrant population of Los Angeles. The people on the bus are an eclectic mix of different personalities and backgrounds, representing the extensive diversity that Los Angeles has in spades. Rather than focus on the city's star power, the characters in the film are grounded in the reality that most of the city's population can actually connect with.

Related Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock Are Peak Hotness in 'Speed' It's no wonder these two had a crush on each other in real life.

Not only does Speed make the city feel alive through its characters, but also through its stunning imagery that highlights some of the city's most recognizable landmarks. Though the most memorable act in the film predominantly takes place on the speeding bus, the first and third acts highlight other LA structures that longtime residents would be happy to recognize. The opening action sequence goes downtown inside the historic Gas Company Tower, where Jack (Reeves) thwarts an elevator bombing alongside his partner (Jeff Daniels). The Gas Company Tower is a historic building that helps define the city skyline, even if it's not the most recognizable name. The film also features a scene in Pershing Square, another downtown park that is one of the city's most memorable names because of its central location and connection to the Red Line subway, something tourists may not immediately recognize. But of course, the film still makes sure to showcase some of that Hollywood flair, featuring some final moments in the iconic neighborhood as well.

'Speed' Helped Fund the Construction of the 105 Freeway

Close

However, while these LA landmarks help make the setting feel alive and immersive, they are not the central focus of the film. Instead, that honor goes to the Los Angeles freeway system, a highway network so infamous yet essential that it simultaneously serves as the pulsing veins of the metropolis while also being the bane of every local's existence. Los Angeles was actually the birthplace of the freeway, as the Arroyo Seco Parkway (or more recognizably, the 110) was the first of its kind. As Jack (Reeves) and Annie (Bullock) are forced to drive their ticking bus through the city's metropolitan sprawl, the film features some of the most recognizable streets and freeways that every Los Angeles native has likely driven before.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Most notably, the film's iconic bus jump scene takes place on the unfinished 105 Freeway. Also known as the Century Freeway, the 105 was a project that had been planned since the 1950s, but was still uncompleted in the early '90s. Ultimately, this served as the perfect opportunity for filmmakers to capitalize on this project, and this unique time in the city's history. It was around the early-to-mid 1990s that the most expansive freeway infrastructure in Los Angeles was completed, which set the perfect runway for an action-packed movie such as this. And in order to fully capitalize on the unique action set piece, the filmmakers of Speed actually helped pay for certain parts of the 105 freeway's infrastructure, in exchange for the chance to film there for six weeks. These days, locals simply know the 105 as the Freeway to connect East LA to LAX — but in 1993, it was the perfect shooting location for one of the most exciting action movie moments in cinema history.

'Speed' Helped Kick Off Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock's Star Power

Image via 20th Century Fox

It's hard to imagine a time that Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock weren't the same Hollywood superstars they are today, but in the same way that Speed captured a unique juncture in LA's history, so too did it catch these actors at a special point in their careers. Reeves had already broken out as an action star with Point Break, but it was Speed that confirmed it wasn't a one-off success. And though Bullock had some solid roles, it was in Speed that the leading lady truly got to shine in such a large role for such a successful film. A true love letter to Los Angeles, Speed not only highlighted the underrated aspects of the city, but literally helped build the streets that define the sprawling metropolis.

Speed is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video