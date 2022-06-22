Last April, it was revealed that West Side Story breakout star Rachel Zegler would be lending her voice to a starring role in Apple’s upcoming animated musical feature Spellbound. Now, the cast is growing by a few Academy Award and Tony winners. Spellbound will also be featuring the voice talents of Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Nathan Lane, and more.

Spellbound is set to follow Zegler as Princess Ellian who finds herself embarking on a quest to save the day after a spell turns her family and kingdom into monsters. Kidman and Bardem are joining the film as the Princess’ parents, the "kind and just, yet hyper-precise Queen” and “the boastful yet big-hearted King” respectively. The King, Queen, and Princess must work together to find a way to break the curse before it's too late and darkness takes hold of their kingdom forever.

Also joining the cast are John Lithgow and Jenifer Lewis. The pair will be lending their voices to 'Minister Bolinar’ and 'Minister Nazara Prone,' two royal advisors to the princess. In her quest to save her family and kingdom, Princess Ellian seeks out the help of “The Oracles of the Sun and Moon” voiced by a pair of Tony winners in Lane and André De Shields. Lastly, Jordan Fisher has also been announced to be joining the cast as a young nomad the Princess encounters on her quest.

Spellbound will not be the first film to feature Kidman and Bardem as a married couple. The pair both recently received Academy Award nominations for their turn playing the iconic couple of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos. The rest of the cast added to the film all have strong Broadway roots. Lithgow has two Tonys, Lane has three, and De Shields won his first in 2019 after a decades-long career in the theater world. Additionally, Lewis began her career performing in small roles in Broadway productions and Fisher has taken over for lead roles in both Hamilton and Dear Evan Hanson on Broadway.

Spellbound is being directed by Vicky Jenson who has previously directed the fan-favorite animated film Shrek. The film has been written by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin, and Linda Woolverton. Academy Award-winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast) will be writing original songs and a score for the film, with lyricist Glenn Slater. Menken and Slater previously worked together on the soundtrack for Tangled, which earned the pair an Academy Award nomination. Chris Montan will be serving as an executive music producer on the film with John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and David Lipman serving as producers for Skydance Animation.

Spellbound is expected to be released on November 11, 2022.