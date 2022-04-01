Rachel Zegler is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s hottest rising stars. Since she starred as Maria in last year’s Best Picture nominee West Side Story, Zegler won the hearts of musical lovers everywhere. The actress has a few huge movies coming out in the near future, but now we know her next project. Reported exclusively by Deadline, Zegler will be dancing into the world of animation with the starring role in Skydance Animation and Apple’s musical Spellbound.

Zegler will be playing Princess Ellian. Her character is described as a “tenacious princess who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters and threatens to cover Lumbria in darkness forever.” Vicky Jenson is directing the project from a screenplay by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin, and Linda Woolverton. The musical score will get most people excited as it is being done by Oscar winning film composer Alan Menken with song lyrics by Glenn Slater. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and David Lipman are producing the film for Skydance Animation while Chris Montan is serving as the executive music producer.

Zegler broke onto the scene with West Side Story and most people will now know her as the star that almost did not get invited to The Oscars. However, In all seriousness, Zegler’s career is about to explode. She is currently filming Disney's Snow White live-action remake where she will star as the iconic title character alongside Gal Gadot as The Evil Queen. She is also starring in this year’s highly anticipated superhero sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in an unknown role alongside Zachary Levi, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren. Spellbound is another great move for the actress. To say Zegler is an amazing singer would be an understatement. She is a multilayered talent who stole every scene in West Side Story and many fans of that musical gem thought she was snubbed in the Best Actress category at The Oscars.

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: Brad Bird To Direct Original Animated Movie 'Ray Gunn' for Skydance Animation

By all accounts, Spellbound sounds like a delightful coming of age story and the massive amount of talent found in every corner of this film should get musical fans very excited. Apple TV+ has amassed a ton of great content in its short life span and Spellbound appears to be another win for the studio. Skydance struck a multi-year deal in 2021 with Apple TV+ which will see other animated Skydance films like Luck releasing August 5, 2022, exclusively on the platform.

Before this deal, Spellbound had a theatrical release date of November 11, 2022 with Paramount. It is unclear how far along Spellbound actually is in production at this time, or if it will get a theatrical release now that it is under the Apple banner. Given that we are hearing about the Zegler news now, it does not seem likely that this film is coming out this year. Hopefully we'll hear more concrete news on the Spellbound's release date soon.

Adam Wingard's Cult Classic 'The Guest' Gets a Musical Sequel

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (325 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick