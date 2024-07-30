The Big Picture Get ready for Skydance Animation's Spellbound, a musical journey starring Rachel Zegler & a talented cast.

Join Princess Ellian on a quest to save her parents & kingdom in this vibrant animated adventure.

The music, from iconic composer Alan Menken, will bring a touch of classic Disney magic to Spellbound.

Skydance Animation's Spellbound has been shrouded in mystery, but now, thanks to Netflix, audiences have more of an idea what to expect when the animated musical hits the streamer later this year. Starring Rachel Zegler, Spellbound follows Ellian, a princess who must go on a quest to save her parents and her kingdom after her parents are accidentally turned into monsters. The first trailer introduces us to Ellian as she embarks on this life-changing adventure. Spellbound is set to premiere on Netflix on November 22.

The video shows Zegler's Princess Ellian revealing the monser-related situation she accidentally finds herself in, setting her on the quest at the heart of the movie. When her parents mysteriously turn into dragons, it's up to the princess to find a way to change them back before they're sent to the furthest reaches of the kingdom. It is full of the bright, beautiful visuals we got a glimpse of when the first images were released, and already looks like the perfect animated family adventure.

The one element that remains a mystery, however, is the music. Spellbound is set to be a musical, but there was no hint of any of the songs in the trailer, indicating perhaps they're saving that reveal for later. The songs will be a high point for any fan of animated musicals, as the songs come from legendary composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin), who is also providing the score, and lyricist Glenn Slater (Tangled). This is exciting news for fans of classic Disney musicals, who are nostalgic for that style of music in their animated adventures.

Who Else Is in 'Spellbound'?

Close

Spellbound boasts an all-star cast, including Nicole Kidman as Queen Ellsmere, Javier Bardem as King Solon, alongside John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, and Tituss Burgess. As if the superstar cast and the music weren't reason enough to be excited about the potential of Spellbound, there is considerable talent behind the proverbial camera as well, bringing together creatives from all eras of animated and live-action fairy tale adventures. The movie is directed by Vicky Jenson, who directed Shrek, with a script from Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin, writers of the 2020 live-action Mulan remake, and Luck writer Julia Miranda. Spellbound is produced by John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bruce Anderson.

Spellbound arrives on Netflix on November 22. Check out the new trailer below. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.