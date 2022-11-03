With the release of Luck, Skydance Studios entered the realm of animation for the first time. This was also the first film produced for Skydance Animations by John Lasseter, a former head at Disney/Pixar Animations. Lasseter was appointed to lead Skydance Animation in 2019, and together with Paramount Animation and Ilion Animation Studios, the company will make animated movies. Lasseter knows the art of telling a story as is evident by his immense portfolio and if you mix in the world of animation, we get the result in the form of some of the greatest animation classics like Toy Story, A Bug’s Life, Frozen, Finding Nemo, Wall-E, and many more.

A comparatively new studio, Skydance Animation, specializes in very imaginative and distinctive projects and has attracted several noteworthy talents that have raised it to the big league, and while it’s still not close to the status of Disney and Pixar, it is working hard to produce quality animations that will be remembered for ages to come. With John Lasseter acting as the director of Skydance Animation, it serves its purpose as a place that was created to be a meeting point for the greatest and brightest people in animation to collaborate and express their creativity to the fullest. For his work in animation, he has received two Academy Awards and has contributed significantly to Pixar's fame and success, having carried the same passion to Skydance. The company produces some of the most innovative stories being produced right now in the form of shorts, features, and television shows.

Spellbound, originally titled ‘The Unbreakable Spell’ is an upcoming animated feature musical from Skydance Animation. If we are to go by the incredible success of Frozen, a Disney musical produced by Lasseter, there is much to look forward to.

What Is The Plot of Spellbound?

Spellbound will be Skydance Animation's next significant breakthrough. This movie, like the others from the studio, is marketed toward audiences of all ages. Although not much is known about the plot of Spellbound, it still partly remains a mystery, much like its predecessor Luck, whose plot wasn't revealed until very close to the film's premiere but was still well received by the audience.

What little we know about Spellbound though, is that it centers on a fantasy realm that is in danger of being divided in two by the powers of light and dark. To prevent the forces from splitting the kingdom in two and leading to its downfall and ruin, the daughter of the king and queen - Princess Eileen must use her magical abilities to save the day. On her journey, the young feisty princess encounters several eccentric characters that help her along the way as she attempts to break the curse to rescue her family and kingdom to protect Lumbria from falling into eternal darkness.

According to Holly Edwards, president of Skydance Animation, and producer of hits like Megamind, Trolls, and Penguins of Madagascar; Spellbound is a beautiful world of fantasy filled with magic and compelling characters that will surely resonate with audiences everywhere.

Who Is In The Cast of Spellbound?

While it is still hush-hush about the plot of the movie, the star-studded cast of Spellbound is enough to turn heads. Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem have joined the cast to lend their immense star power to the project. Bardem portrays Solon, the pretentious but kind-hearted King of Lumbria, with Kidman voicing the part of Ellsmere, the kind, fair, and meticulous Queen. They join Rachel Zegler from West Side Story, who performs the lead role of Princess Ellian.

Other cast member includes multi-award winners John Lithgow as Minister Bolinar; with Nathan Lane as the Oracle of the Sun. Jenifer Lewis will be voicing Minister Nazara Prone, joined by Emmy Award winner André De Shields as the Oracle of the Moon; and Jordan Fisher voices the young nomad Callan who assists Ellian during her journey.

Who Is In Involved In The Making of Spellbound?

While the renowned cast shines in their respective roles, the film's creators are equally note-worthy. Director Vicky Jenson and producer David Lipman are back together on this animated musical. Other executive producers include John Lasseter, David Ellison, and Dana Goldberg. In addition to that, Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King writer Linda Woolverton worked on the script alongside Mulan writers Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin. The Oscar-winning songwriter Alan Menken is yet another well-known personality within the Disney sphere of influence. The score and original melodies, with lyrics by Glenn Slater who worked on Tangled, will be provided by Alan Menken, the composer of beloved Disney films including The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Frozen’s Chris Montan will also be serving as the music producer for the musical.

There has been immense confusion about the release date for Spellbound, which was previously rumored to be November 11, 2022. However, it appears that the movie has been delayed until 2023, with not much known about what caused the delay.

Recent Releases From Skydance Animation

The first Skydance Animation movie under John Lasseter's direction was Blush, an animated short film that debuted on Apple TV+. It tells the tale of an extraterrestrial horticulturist who crashes on a dreary planet and must figure out how to survive. His future appears bleak until he encounters an ethereal visitor. The two ultimately fall head over heels, as an experienced animation viewer may have predicted. The once-alone wanderer experiences the delight of creating a new existence and that the cosmos has provided amazing redemption in the form of his rose-colored companion. The story’s creator, Joe Mateo lost his partner to breast cancer before finishing the film and reveals his incredibly personal story of healing, hope, and the profoundly human emotions of being saved by love through Blush. The movie created a big impression on Apple TV+ and paved the path for the subsequent Skydance Animation family launch.

The first full-length animated movie from Skydance - Luck, was recently released on August 5th on Apple TV+ after Joe Mateo's Blush, which captured hearts in just ten minutes. Luck has elements of John Lasseter's earlier works' aesthetic, including tributes to the visual style of numerous Pixar characters with voiceovers from several former coworkers. The cast includes John Ratzenberger, Whoopi Goldberg, and Simon Pegg, all of whose voices are immediately recognizable. The story of Luck centers on Sam, a former foster child who is a really unfortunate adult. By accident, she finds the Land of Luck, where the world's luck—both good and bad—is created. It's a battle against a magical clock to make sure Sam can return to the real world before she spoils things up for everyone because her presence there jeopardizes the balance of everyone else's luck. Luck received mixed initial reviews, with many appreciating the animation but finding the storyline to be slow and weighed down by a flurry of disjointed sub-plots and excessive exposition. Although it might not be as remarkable as a Pixar classic, it still proved good family entertainment.

Skydance Animation and Apple TV+

Blush, Luck, and Spellbound, all animation works from Skydance Animation, have been obtained by Apple for Apple TV+ distribution. Whether this entails a theatrical release for Spellbound has not yet been made public. Skydance Animation and Apple have also announced a multi-year deal to create both films and TV series geared at children and families which ensures that the audience can expect this collaboration to bring cutting-edge, high-end animated films and theatrically-quality animated television programs to more than 100 nations on Apple TV+.

Spellbound Characters To Become Toys

Earlier in the year, Skydance Animation signed a multi-year licensing arrangement with Spin Master, a multinational toy company that produced the popular PAW Patrol products. With this partnership, Spin Master will have the key toy license for Skydance as per the agreement. The first merchandise resulting from the collaboration will be based on Spellbound with the toys being based on characters from the film.