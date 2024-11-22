2024 has been a particularly good year for animated films. From Inside Out 2 becoming a box office giant in the summer to The Wild Robot enchanting us with the DreamWorks magic, the pressure was on for Spellbound, Netflix's latest collaboration with Skydance Animation. Thankfully, the streaming service's efforts paid off, as the film delivers a charming spin on fairytales and happy-ever-afters that sets itself a part from other animations we've seen before. The latest directorial effort from Vicky Jenson (Shrek, Shark Tale) follows Princess Ellian (voiced by Rachel Zegler), a teenage monarch who has quite literally felt the weight of her crown ever since her parents were transformed into monsters.

The creature versions of Queen Ellsmere (Nicole Kidman) and King Solon (Javier Bardem) roam rampantly throughout the castle grounds, leaving the young royal in charge of attending to the kingdom of Lumbria's needs. For her 15th birthday, all that Ellian wants is to have normal parents again, who will scold her and embrace her in equal measure. In the hopes of getting her parents back, she consults two oracles who say that the spell cast on the rulers can't be easily broken. After the townsfolk and the guards are made aware of their king and queen's transformation, they are afraid of what could happen if the monarchs-turned-monsters ran loose. With everybody petitioning to lock them up, Ellian decides to take her chances at breaking the curse by taking her mother and father on a venture through the Dark Forest of Eternal Darkness.

Alan Menken and Glenn Slater's Music Adds Flare to 'Spellbound'

When Zegler breaks into song for the first time, there is an immediate sense of relief. Musicals aren't just about singing in tune. It is about the emotions you convey, how the lyrics become a vessel for self-expression, and whether you would like to listen to a track beyond the film's runtime. All of these elements are present in this animation's musical imprint, which couldn't have been more masterfully handled. After all, the project's music was crafted by a duo that understands what it takes to make an instant classic soundtrack. With Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and Glenn Slater's (Tangled) compositions, Spellbound's lyricism and soothing melody feel reminiscent of Disney's iconic repertoire, without it ever feeling like a do-over. Menken and Slater have vast experience when it comes to songs for princesses and fairy tale adaptations for the screen, and this is noticeable here through Ellian.

.

The protagonist has to deal with so much change after her parents become monsters that, in many instances, she has to keep her feelings to herself. When the burden of managing the kingdom's affairs becomes overbearing, like any teenager, Ellian throws a fit by singing her heart out. "The Way It Was Before," a track that is placed right in the first half of the film, is a clear representation of how the music in this production is intentional. The character expresses her sorrow while walking through the dimly lit castle and sings about how these shattered halls were once a place filled with joy, love to spare, and celebrations. It is a stark reality in comparison to what she is experiencing now that her parents are no longer humans. The emotion that Zegler pours into her delivery in this and other musical moments allows the audience to resonate with her character and all of her frustrations. The songs strengthen some of the film's key sequences, helping her and other members of the ensemble express themselves beyond the dialogue.

'Spellbound' Delivers Breathtaking Animation and World-Building

Although the music is a crucial element in telling this story in a captivating manner, it is the animation that invites us in. The stunning visuals and world-building transport viewers into Lumbria and its unique ambiance. Although the monsters might be intimidating given their size and voracious tendencies, whenever they aren't destroying everything in their path, they are also very sweet. Given that the king and queen are no longer their former selves, they don't understand how to behave and how their actions are affecting Ellian. As they slowly grasp some social cues, their expressions change and adopt a more tame stance. Other creatures the protagonist comes in contact with along the way are also singular to this film. From a tiger-looking creature with wings to Ellian's tiny furry named Flink, these fantastical animals are wondrously designed.

Spellbound also incorporates references to fairytales we know well (such as reinventing the Cinderella carriage with a ginormous red carpet) and modern-day allusions (like leaving a five-star rating after getting a ride). These elements help make Lumbria and its enchanting forest both reminiscent of the old and in line with the new, a combination that makes this film unique. There is a sense of comfort in Spellbound's magical kingdom, which isn't easy to execute. With so many memorable animations out there, it can be easy to fall into comparison. Especially when a few creatives involved have worked on Pixar projects like Toy Story and Cars. Yet, when looking at the distinct world-building and storytelling this film conveys, it is possible to look at it not through the lens of comparison, but rather as another title deserving of the same level of recognition as its predecessors. It is different from other animated settings we've seen before, even with references here and there, which is why this animation sticks out.

'Spellbound's True Treat Is Its Message About Family

Image via Netflix

What also allows this story to strike us as universal is its representation of family dynamics. The film makes a bold move in highlighting a different type of family construct from what we've seen in other animated fairytales, once again allowing for it to set itself apart. Ellian's mother and father's monstrous turn is synonymous with how parents can be brutal with one another, picking up fights and never recognizing how their relationship is affecting their children. The film's family trip to the forest is touching and resonant. Whether you're a kid trying to deal with arguments at home or a parent who often forgets how conversations with your spouse can be detrimental to your child, you will be able to relate to Spellbound. Its ending leaves behind a valuable lesson that will surely connect with audiences from varying demographics.

All in all, Spellbound is a brilliant and fresh look into fairytales and how happy endings may look different from how they are told by the Brothers Grimm. With a well-composed original soundtrack and stunning visuals, Spellbound is one of the best animations of the year. It blends elements that are all too familiar with modern touches that allow the story to feel like a ludic exploration of real life. With a star-studded cast voicing these characters/creatures and a creative team that brings originality to this material, Spellbound wraps 2024 like a bow.

Spellbound is now available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

8 10 Spellbound Review Rachel Zegler voices a princess in a wondrous journey, with a powerful familial message. Pros The score and musical numbers elevate the film's quality.

'Spellbound's animation is filled with gorgeous visuals and world-building that offers a modern day spin on fantasy.

Netflix's latest production redefines happy endings in a way that connects with audiences of all ages.

