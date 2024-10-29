Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming animated feature, Spellbound, starring Rachel Zegler. This fantasy adventure feature was produced by Skydance Animation and will feature a star-studded cast that tells an emotional story about a girl wanting to save her family and kingdom from a mysterious spell. This film will feature a star-studded cast and crew, known to have worked on other notable projects and will be released before the end of the year.

The trailer features a vast and colorful world, featuring amazing magical landscapes and fun character designs. Ellian (Zegler) is seen as this adventurous young princess, who's filled with life and adventure. Things are going great until a dark spell turns parents, King Solon (Javier Bardem) and Queen Ellsmere (Nicole Kidman) into monsters. The Kingdom of Lumbria is put in danger if they don't change back soon, and it's up to the young princess to venture off to find a way to change things back to the way it was.

Spellbound will feature music composed by Academy Award winner Alan Menken, known for his works in a variety of Disney films, such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Pocahontas, just to name a few. Working with him is his former Tangled collaborator, Glenn Slater. Alongside Zegler, Spellbound will also include the voice talents of John Lithgow (Shrek), Jenifer Lewis (The Princess and the Frog), Nathan Lane, and Titus Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

This upcoming animated movie will be Skybound Animation's second feature-length project, following in the footsteps of 2022's Luck on Apple TV+. While the film wasn't not well received by critics, carrying an average score of 48 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it was well-liked by fans, giving it an average audience score of 66 percent.

Rachel's Zegler's Rising Acting Career

Zegler is a young and up-and-coming actress who started her career in 2015 thanks to her YouTube channel and her high school acting experiences. In 2021, she made her major Hollywood acting debut in 2021's West Side Story, playing the lead role of Maria. Since then, she has appeared in a handful of major projects, such as The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Her next appearance is A24's disaster horror comedy, Y2K, which premiered at 2024's SWSX festival and will enter theaters on December 6, 2024. In addition, she is set to star in Disney's live-action adaptation of Snow White, which is scheduled to come out in 2025.

Watch the Spellbound trailer above ahead of the November 22, 2024 release date on Netflix.

