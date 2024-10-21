Sebastien de Castell's Spellslinger series is heading to the small screen, with a television adaptation currently in development and it's going to be helmed by none other than John Wick creator Chad Stahelski, via his 87Eleven Entertainment production company, as reported by Variety. It's set to bring to life the fast-paced, magic-infused world of Kellen and his swashbuckling adventures. The show is set to be produced alongside Basset Hound Distribution, with M. Raven Metzner (Star Trek: Discovery, Sleepy Hollow) serving as showrunner and writer.

The Spellslinger series spans six books and takes readers along on the journey of 16-year-old Kellen, a young man living in a world where magic is everything. Just one problem though, he doesn't actually have any! His life takes a sharp turn when he crosses paths with a mysterious Argosi adventurer, and ends up in a world of tricks, magic, and dangerous quests. The books are filled with traps, magic and a talking squirrel cat, in case you weren't already sold.

Metzner will also executive produce alongside Stahelski, Jason Spitz, and Alex Young from 87Eleven Entertainment, while Michael R. Goldstein and Alexandre Coscas from Basset Hound Distribution are attached as executive producers.

What Else is Chad Stahelski Up To?

Last week, it was announced that Stahelski was attached to produce an original action movie called The Professionals, described as "a combustible mix of Clue and John Wick", which is set to focus on a group of contract killers who find themselves trapped in an English countryside estate when one of their own is murdered, forcing the rest to figure out exactly who is the one responsible.

Stahelski has a very busy slate of upcoming projects, including a reboot of Highlander. After years of being stuck in development, the project is finally moving forward. Stahelski recently told Collider that filming is set to begin early next year in Scotland.

“We start shooting in January in Scotland, that’s why I go right after I leave. I go to Scotland on Monday to do the final location scout. It’s another opportunity to do a property that I love,” he said. “I love what it’s about, I love working with immortality and love stories through time. I think it’s a good way to take a great period piece, and sci-fi, and mix them together.“

Stahelski is also producing the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, which will star Ana de Armas and will also feature Keanu Reeves reprising his role as John Wick. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.