Both beloved platformers are finally coming to the Switch soon.

Both Spelunky games will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on August 26. This unusually titled series has equally unusual and unique gameplay. Spelunky puts a new spin on the platformer formula, as players navigate their way underground where monsters, traps, and treasure await them.

Spelunky offers freedom in gameplay as players may choose what they wish to do to handle certain challenges, such as killing or rescuing, shopping or stealing, and more – beware, because there are consequences as well. Players can also track their progress in a journal given to them by their mentor, Yang.

Multiplayer options include a local co-op for up to 4 players where friends have the option to help or hinder you. There’s also deathmatch gameplay in 72 deadly arenas where players can go up against friends or AI. Daily challenges shakeup multiplayer a little bit by offering one chance a day to compete online.

As for actual characters of the game, 20 squishy explorers are up for grabs along with 16 unlockable ones. Spelunky is full of tons of puzzle-platformer goodness chockfull of comedy, even in death, and where making mistakes is all part of the fun and learning.

Spelunky 2 builds upon the foundation of its predecessor. There’s a bigger world to navigate with new areas, monsters, traps, and items. An “extra dimension” that gives gameplay an extra layer where unknown goodies await. Other additions include multiple routes, mounts, new NPCs, poison, curses, and more. Either way, the sequel has proven to be a welcome addition to the goofy and fun Spelunky madness.

Both Spelunky games are scheduled to come to Switch on August 26. Check out the announcement trailer below.

