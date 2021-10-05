Kristen Stewart is already generating some awards season buzz for her performance in the biopic.

A new set of character posters have been revealed from Spencer, the upcoming Princess Diana biopic starring Kristen Stewart that's been generating some awards season buzz since premiering at last month's Venice International Film Festival. The one-sheets reveal a quintet from the movie's major players, all played by hugely talented stars.

Spencer focuses on the fractured marriage between Diana and Prince Charles, which saw them dogged by rumors of discontent, extra-marital affairs, and relentless tabloid coverage. Holed up at the Queen's Sandringham Estate over the festive holiday, the royal couple tries to put on a brave face, with the story imagining what may have unfolded behind closed doors during those turbulent times.

As well as Stewart's title character, the new posters also showcase Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, Timothy Spall as Equerry Major Gregory, Sean Harris as Chef Darren, and Sally Hawkins as Maggie.

Pablo Larraín, no stranger to the biopic having directed Natalie Portman to an Academy Award nomination in 2016's Jackie, helms the project from a script by Peaky Blinders creator and Locke director Steven Knight.

Spencer has been winning strong reviews since debuting on the festival circuit, with many analysts naming Stewart as an instant front-runner in the Best Actress race thanks to what's roundly being lauded as a career-best performance. The last time we saw the late Princess of Wales get the big-screen treatment the end result was Naomi Watts' panned Diana, so at least this one's shaping up to be vastly superior.

Audiences will be able to find out for themselves on November 5 when Spencer comes to theaters. Check out the new character posters below:

