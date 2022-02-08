The entire bottom half of the poster of Pablo Larraín's Spencer is swallowed by the enormous, billowing skirt of a white dress. It isn’t a wedding dress, but it suggests a wedding dress. It looks staggeringly luxurious and strikingly beautiful. And yet, the woman wearing the dress isn’t standing tall and proud. She’s collapsed on the ground, glamorous white skirt pooling around her, burying her face in the hem. It’s as though the viewer walked into her bedroom and found her lying there, crumpled up and sobbing. The neatly coiffed head of blonde hair is instantly recognizable, but her identity isn’t the most important thing being conveyed. First and foremost, the poster wants the viewer to know this: something terrible has happened to this woman.

The Princess Diana biopic starring Kristen Stewart is a convention-defying look at trauma and mental suffering. The doomed grandeur of the poster provides a hint of the striking direction the movie takes, but only a hint. Anyone sitting down in a theater expecting a staid, stuffy drama in the vein of Darkest Hour would have those expectations shattered the moment Diana imagines herself choking down a pearl necklace soup. Like Larraín’s previous biopic Jackie, Spencer makes bold, surprising choices, not caring who it alienates. Some of those choices work better than others, but there’s one that’s consistently inspired: reimagining the plight of Princess Diana as a gothic horror story.

Broadly speaking, the Gothic tradition in fiction concerns itself with horror, the grotesque, and the mysteries of the human mind: consider Frankenstein, or the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Gothic fiction emphasizes atmosphere and setting, makes frequent use of symbolism, and is unafraid of melodrama. The world of Gothic fiction is filled with ancient manor houses, omnipresent fog, restless ghosts, and women running through moors in white dresses. Its outlandish qualities and self-seriousness make it ripe for parody, but when properly executed, Gothic fiction casts a spell few other genres can match.

Spencer certainly doesn’t skimp on the atmosphere. Sandringham House, the enormous mansion where the Royal Family traditionally spends Christmas, functions as a classic Gothic horror setting, and Claire Mathon’s evocative cinematography captures its eerie nature. The grounds are cloaked in a dense, gloomy English fog; even on sunny days, its sheer size makes it easy to forget that a world outside the House exists. The labyrinthine interior is choked with opulence, beautiful yet curiously unwelcoming; guests must weigh themselves upon entry (a tradition), and the temperature is always much too cold (another tradition.) Like Manderley in Rebecca, every square inch of Sandringham is saturated with history; as Diana tells her children, the past and the present are one and the same in Sandringham, and the future doesn’t exist.

There are other genre trappings: hallucinations, hauntings, and the simmering dread of Jonny Greenwood’s score. But Spencer’s Gothic streak goes beyond a bit of fog. From the start, the film is awash in dread and paranoia. The camera lingers on a dead pheasant in the road; Diana drives through the countryside, lost and agitated; when she ducks into a chip shop for directions, the busy restaurant falls into a deathly silence as every visitor gawks at her. Even when she’s on the right path, she doesn’t feel better, and neither does the audience. Everything feels wrong, out of place, out of balance.

At the heart of that imbalance is Sandringham, and by extension the monarchy itself. One of the first things the audience sees is a sign in Sandringham’s kitchen, a reminder to the cooks: “Keep noise to a minimum. They can hear you.” “They,” of course, are the Royal Family, and for the most part they remain a silent, ominous “they,” all-seeing and all-knowing. They determine what Diana wears, when she wears it, and what she eats while wearing it. With the help of their servants, they have eyes and ears on Diana at all times. Anything Diana says, does, or even thinks is spread around the house in a matter of minutes. “In this house, you have to whisper,” Maggie (Sally Hawkins,) Diana's personal dresser, tells Diana, but even whispering doesn’t seem to help.

Steadily, Diana unravels. She is reminded of her husband’s infidelity. She begins to imagine the ghost of Anne Boleyn, another woman punished for her husband’s indiscretions. Her turmoil is conveyed through macabre, figurative sequences, where she eats her pearl necklace or harms herself with wire cutters. Her husband is unsympathetic; the Queen may or may not sympathize, but even her daughter-in-law barely gets to see her. Finally, her favorite servant is sent away, and she flees Christmas dinner on the verge of a nervous breakdown. “Tell them I’m not well!” she demands, almost screaming. “Tell them I’m not at all well!”

And so Diana runs through the foggy moonlit night, half-mad in that gorgeous white dress from the poster, trying to escape a house and a family and a life that has entombed her. What follows is a quiet, atmospheric sequence where Diana explores her old abandoned home, figuratively (and then literally) walking through her childhood as a ghost. There are no jump scares, and the whole sequence concludes in lyrical beauty, but there’s a sepulchral pall hanging over it all. Eventually, she rips off her pearl necklace for real and achieves a happy ending, speeding away from Sandringham singing along to the radio with her children. But the audience knows how the story will end, six years down the line.

Spencer was not received as warmly as Jackie. While critics generally approved, with Stewart receiving particular praise, audiences were polarized: those who liked it loved it, while those who didn’t were baffled and hostile. Despite early Oscar buzz for Stewart and a substantial awards push from Neon, it has been largely snubbed by the major award ceremonies. Some found the gothic touches silly and campy; others found them downright disrespectful to Diana’s memory. Biopics often play fast and loose with the facts, but they try to at least appear grounded; Spencer, on the other hand, leaned into melodramatic fabulism.

But it’s through that Gothic melodrama that Spencer expresses Diana’s pain. Its intentions were clear from the onset, with the film described as “a fable based on true tragedy.” It doesn’t purport to be the “true story” of what happened at Sandringham Estate during Christmas in 1991. Instead, it uses Gothic tropes to paint a picture of what this woman’s mental state might have looked like at that point in time. And where was Princess Diana in December 1991? She was one of the five or ten most famous people on the planet; her marriage was publicly disintegrating; she was struggling with depression and bulimia; and she was forced to adhere to the rigid rules and rituals of an ancient institution that viewed her as a princess first and a person second. No matter how beautiful they look in their white dress, anyone would crumble under that pressure; by positioning Diana as a Gothic heroine, Spencer creates something closer to the truth than any hagiography.

