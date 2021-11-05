It’s been almost 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales passed away in a tragic car crash. In all these years, her life and character have been documented and portrayed in film and television, through different perspectives. But Spencer digs deeper into the person, the woman, and the mother that Princess Diana also was, aside from being a member of the royal family; something that has never really been explored. The biographical psychological drama film is a tribute to and a portrait of the beloved princess.

Kristen Stewart embodies the titular role of Diana, Princess of Wales (born Diana Frances Spencer), who was the first wife of Charles, Prince of Wales. The plot focuses on a particular segment of her life, years after she is married and has become a mother of two boys when she decides to end her marriage to Charles and resign from the royalty. Stewart’s interpretation of the character explores the emotional journey of Diana as she deals with a failing marriage, her individuality, motherhood, and being a popular face of the British Royal family. Supporting Stewart’s role, Jack Farthing plays the role of Prince Charles.

Besides Stewart and Farthing, the ensemble cast of Spencer also includes Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, Sally Hawkins, Jack Nielen, Freddie Spry, Stella Gonet, Richard Sammel, Olga Hellsing, Thomas Douglas, Mathias Wolkowski, Oriana Gordon, and Amy Manson, among others.

Spencer is directed by Pablo Larraín, who also directed other biopics like Jackie and Neruda. The story is written by Steven Knight, of Locke, Peaky Blinders, and Dirty Pretty Things fame. With all that we have learned so far about the biopic, it sounds like a movie to look forward to. So, here’s a handy guide that answers all the questions you might have about where and how to watch Spencer.

Watch the Spencer Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lagauhb5GyY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WllZh9aekDg

Neon and Topic Studios released a teaser trailer on August 26, 2021, that takes a quick peek into Spencer and Kristen Stewart’s role. It was then followed by an extended official trailer released on September 23, 2021. The teaser zooms through the first look at Diana as a princess, a wife, and a mother and her struggles to fit into the role of royalty, with all the expectations that come with it. The official trailer gives a little more detailed look at the other characters and cast members and features a distressed Diana during the Christmas season with the rest of the royal family, showcasing how she navigates between her real self and her royal persona.

What is Spencer About?

Spencer is essentially a biographical story of Diana. But unlike most other biographies made on her, this movie explores a very short but significant period of her life.

As the official synopsis goes, “The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.”

The plot extracts bits and pieces of what happened in reality. Diana and Charles separated in 1992 soon after their failed marriage became public. They eventually divorced in 1996. The movie explores the period when Diana was at a turning point in her life and trying to figure out her path. Years after her marriage, Diana finds herself torn between being an individual of free will and a celebrated princess. The story of Spencer is set in 1991 before Diana and Charles announced their separation. The movie sees Diana trying to restore peace for the holiday celebrations and joining the royal family in the festivities while struggling with her emotional turmoil.

Is Spencer Streaming Online?

Unfortunately, no. Spencer will exclusively be released in the theaters. The movie is distributed by Neon and Topic Studios in the United States and STXfilms in the United Kingdom. At the moment, the only option for you to watch the biopic is to head to your nearest theater.

Is Spencer Available to Rent or Buy on Digital and VOD?

So far, there is no official announcement from the production or distribution companies about the digital release of Spencer. The movie is all set for an exclusive theatrical release at least during its premiere. It’s possible that after some time, it might land on any of the popular streaming services or VOD. But for now, Spencer will not be available on any of the OTT platforms.

Bookmark this page, because we'll update it with more details on how to watch Spencer at home as soon as we know them!

Is Spencer in Movie Theaters?

Spencer had its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2021. It was also screened at the 48th Telluride Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival in the same month. The biographical drama is all set to release across theaters in the United States and the United Kingdom on November 5, 2021.

As far as theaters are concerned at the moment, the continued rise in coronavirus cases might still call for maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask, and following other safety protocols. Though the situation is more under control than before, theaters might still require you to exercise caution. And rightfully so. Be sure to follow your state’s most recent health and safety guidelines when visiting your local theater for a worry-free movie-watching experience.

Other Princess Diana Biopics That You Can Watch Right Now

Although it’s been more than two decades since the world lost the royal celebrity, the life and personality of Princess Diana still intrigue people and continue to draw attention. While you are waiting to watch Spencer, you can also check out other works in film and television that explore her life before and after royalty, her mysterious death, and her role as a princess. Here are some of the best projects that revisit Diana’s life –

The Queen: The plot takes off after the news of Diana’s death goes public. In the wake of what the media called a national tragedy, the Prime Minister and the royal family find themselves struggling with the media attention. While Buckingham Palace is oddly quiet and reluctant to mourn, Tony Blair sees it as a public-relations disaster and attempts to persuade the Queen to pay the needful tribute to the deceased princess. With an ensemble cast including Helen Mirren, Michael Sheen, James Cromwell, Helen McCrory, Alex Jennings, and more, The Queen is a powerful biopic that will give you a behind-the-scenes look at what happened after Diana’s tragic accident.

Watch it on HBO Max

The Story of Diana: The four-hour television documentary was released to mark the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death. The ABC film explores her life and legacy through interviews, archived footage, and conversations with historians, experts, and all the significant people in her life. The documentary features an exclusive interview with Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, and other one-on-one interactions with Richard Branson, Lana Marks, Wayne Sleep, and Prince Charles’ cousin, India Hicks. The Story of Diana is an insight into the real-life of the princess and is worth a watch.

Rent it on Amazon

Diana – In her own words: Documented in 1991, this is a collection of interviews with Princess Diana, curated by Andrew Morton for her biography. The interviews give a never-seen-before look at the royal celebrity and global figure, talking about her marriage, her social status, and the media involvement in her life, giving a perspective on the princess that's not bound by the usual filters.

Rent it on Amazon

Diana: Based on the 2001 book, Diana: Her Last Love, by Kate Snell, this biographical drama features Naomi Watts in the titular role. The plot follows the last two years of Diana’s life, after her divorce from Charles, the Prince of Wales. The movie explores the period before her death when she meets a Pakistani heart surgeon, Hasnat Khan (Naveen Andrews), and falls in love. The story also covers her political tours to Angola to campaign against the use of land mines.

Watch it with AMC+

Diana: The Royal Truth: It’s one thing to watch biographies and stories about Diana, it’s a whole other thing to hear a first-hand account from a member of the royal household. Diana: The Royal Truth is a documentary film created by Paul Burrell, a former servant at the British royal household. Burrell lived through all the events of Diana’s life since her marriage to Prince Charles, until her separation and death. The film gives a very intimate, heartbreaking look into the rollercoaster life of Diana and unravels the true story of the beloved princess.

Watch it on Amazon

