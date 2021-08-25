As awards season slowly approaches, more and more heavy hitters are announcing their premiere dates and releasing new publicity materials — the latest being Pablo Larraín's Spencer starring Kristen Stewart as the beautiful and doomed Diana Spencer. The new poster is a minimalist shot of Stewart's Diana turned away from the camera, hiding her face while her beautiful gown blossoms around her. It depicts an intimate moment caught on camera, perfectly capturing the emotional turmoil of Diana's royal life in contrast to the stunning and opulent garments displayed around her. The heartbreaking tagline that accompanies the poster reads, "Every fairy tale ends."

The background of the plot of the film offers a hint at where we might find Diana in this private moment. Spencer is set in 1991 when Diana decides to end her marriage to Charles during the Christmas holidays with the royal family in Norfolk. This poster might display the difficult decision Diana had to make — one that helped to make her the tragic and beloved figure she is today. Poldark's Jack Farthing will play Charles, joined by Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins in undisclosed roles.

With the help of Netflix's The Crown, the captivating story of the "People's Princess" has engaged audiences once again with its tale of heartbreak, political intrigue, family drama, and the enigmatic woman behind it all. Emma Corrin's award-winning performance helped to bring the story to life, and new images of Elizabeth Debicki as an older Diana is sure to continue on this tradition. Additionally, a musical about Diana's life (aptly called Diana) was set to premiere on Broadway before the pandemic hit; luckily Netflix snapped up another piece of Diana content, and the film version of the show will premiere on October 7.

Larraín is the best director to handle such a sensitive and delicate film, one whose events are also widely publicized and well known. His filmography certainly lends itself to the suggestion that he can shoot these great historical occurrences in a manner that offers sympathy and understanding but also a private glimpse into famous figures. Spencer could be seen as a companion piece to Larraín's Jackie, starring Natalie Portman as the titular Jackie Kennedy. Both films focus on a popular historical female wife, as Larraín uses his intimate gaze to convey their deromanticized legacy and reveal their inner personal life.

Spencer hits theaters on November 5. Check out the new poster below.

