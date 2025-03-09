The Hills star Spencer Pratt just returned to the site of his and Heidi Montag’s home in the Pacific Palisades, which was recently destroyed by the LA wildfires. Spencer and Heidi, along with their two sons, were forced to evacuate the place on January 8, 2025, when the fire got too close to their property. Now that the reality star is finally able to return to his home to see the damage, he is sharing the devastating aftermath on social media.

In an Instagram video, Spencer is seen sifting through whatever was left of his family’s belongings. The reality star then holds up a charred, barely-recognizable Spectrum cable box and holds it up for the camera. “Hey, Spectrum, I’m pretty sure this is the box that you guys asked if I still had. I found it!” announces the reality star. In one of Spencer’s Instagram videos, he shared that a Spectrum representative had asked him to return the cable box and pay a damage fee, even after he explained that his home had burned down. Spencer’s comment was meant to poke fun at the company’s ridiculous policies.

Soon after The Hills alum posted the video, a spokesperson for Spectrum spoke to TMZ and clarified that customers whose homes were damaged in fires would not be charged for equipment damage. In his previous video, Spencer had suggested that Spectrum representatives fix their scripts to account for similar natural disasters. To this, Spectrum has responded that the company is currently reviewing agent instructions and changing their communication protocols.

Heidi Montag Claims She Wasn’t Thinking Logically While Evacuating

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Heidi shared how terrifying it was for her family to evacuate their home. The singer described the experience as overwhelming and confessed that she was scrambling to gather whatever she could without much thought. According to Heidi, she was in shock after learning that they had to leave their home. In her exact words: “Your brain just doesn’t start working the same. It’s like fight or flight.”

As the fire closed in, Heidi couldn’t decide what to take along with her. She recalled only grabbing a pair of jeans from her closet and thinking that she was good to go. According to The Hills alum, her husband told her to take anything she wanted to keep, but she just couldn’t decide what was important enough. Ultimately, her instincts kicked in, and she prioritized taking her children’s teddy bears and clothes. The reality star admitted that “everything else is gone” and that the fires destroyed all their personal memorabilia and family photos.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Spencer shared that the couple watched their house burn down on their security cameras. He confessed that the worst part was having to see their children’s bedrooms getting destroyed in the wake of the fire. “Our kids’ room was so magical,” added Spencer, sharing that they would all gather in there every night for storytime. The couple is currently focused on rebuilding their lives and documenting the process on social media.

The Hills is available to stream on Paramount+.