One of TV’s most addictive crime procedurals has returned with its 16th season (Criminal Minds: Evolution), but one very important character is glaringly missing. It’s surprising (and more than a little disappointing) that the literal genius Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) is not returning for the 16th season, especially considering how prominent he was in Criminal Minds proper. There’s a reason for this Reid-shaped gap in the show (and it’s not just because he’s a fan favorite).

It isn’t uncommon for shows with an ensemble cast to have characters with similar levels of importance, but usually there are one or two characters in particular who have more developed stories, personalities, or just more screen time and attention. In the case of Criminal Minds, that character is Dr. Spencer Reid.

Are We Sure There Is a Main Character?

Image via CBS

The structure of a story isn’t rigid or one-size-fits all. In theory, it’s very possible for a story to have multiple main characters or no main character at all. Especially with procedural dramas, where the show focuses on a new criminal every week, the main draw of the story tends to be on the “monster of the week” rather than the ones catching the criminals. There are stories that center mostly around certain themes rather than characters as well.

Those types of stories, however, tend to be the exception to the rule and are examples of playing with form in some sort of way — at least, when it comes to character-based storytelling. Criminal Minds is an extremely plot-heavy show, but its core cast is too charming and full of personality to say that the main draw are the criminals or the plot. Criminal Minds can also be described as a heavily character-based show, especially in the long run (more on that later). In general, character-based stories do have a main character, even if that fact isn’t always clear.

Who Could Be the Main Character?

The revolving door of cast members places Criminal Minds’ ensemble in the unique position of leaving the role of central character for the most part undefined. Only two characters have been featured from the first episode of Season 1 to the last episode of Season 15 (which marks the end of Criminal Minds proper): Reid and resident tech wiz Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness). Other than those two, prominent characters have come and gone, leaving the show seemingly without a main character ever since the departure of Jason Gideon (Mandy Patinkin) in the beginning of Season 3.

For the first two seasons, Gideon was set up as the main character, as the show followed his methods of tracking down criminals with the occasional side storylines from Hotch (Thomas Gibson), Morgan (Shemar Moore), JJ (AJ Cook), Reid, and Garcia, as well as short-term cast member Elle (Lola Glaudini). It wasn’t long before the material of the show became too dark for Mandy Patinkin, however, and the show suddenly lost its central character. With the addition of Prentiss (Paget Brewster) in Season 2, the questions of where to find the central character became muddier than ever, as Prentiss came with her own mysterious backstory and slow-burn arc.

The case could be made for long-standing founding cast members Hotch and Morgan as main characters, but Morgan’s story ends in Season 11 and Hotch’s comes to a close shortly after in Season 12 — still four and three seasons away from the end of the series. New cast members like Luke (Adam Rodriguez), Tara (Aisha Tyler), and even Rossi (Joe Mantegna) have their moments but don’t necessarily have storylines that stand out prominently. Garcia is another good contender, but despite being present for the whole run, she doesn’t change much throughout the series.

Criminal Minds does go through character-focused arcs (one of the best being Prentiss reckoning with her past), but giving a certain character the spotlight for a few episodes or even a season doesn’t necessarily equate to being the central character of the whole show. On the other hand, Reid has been present for all 15 seasons, has had multiple prominent storylines, and has gone through the most change.

Long-Term Storylines and Change

Image via CBS

Despite the existence of red herrings like Gideon (who probably didn’t start out as a red herring but became one after his departure from the show) and Prentiss (who, despite having several engaging story beats, only arrived during Season 2 and was in and out of the series in following seasons), Reid is the clearest contender for central character of Criminal Minds. In order to see this, though, it’s important to look at the story as a long-term, slow-burn character arc that’s slowly changing its main character over the course of 15 years.

Reid starts out as a brilliant but inexperienced FBI analyst who can barely even keep hold of his gun license (he loses it briefly early on and only wins it back by making a headshot on an unsub — while aiming for his leg). He acts as, and is treated as, the little brother of the team, due in part to him being the youngest and most sensitive, standing in stark contrast to the hardened and experienced Gideon, his mentor. Gideon becomes an interesting storytelling device, in that he foreshadows the type of confidence and experience Reid will come to learn.

Through the course of many years and many instances of strife, Reid is slowly shaped into the character he was meant to become (in fact, this type of story shape looks like a very slow-burn coming-of-age story). In the writing community, it’s a common saying that one way to identify the main character is to find the person who suffers the most. While there are many characters in the show who suffer greatly (Hotch being a top contender), Reid is one who has the most consistent shape to his trials.

Beginning with the trauma inflicted on him from his experience with Tobias Hankel (James Van Der Beek), Reid starts on the path of addiction, self-examination, self-doubt, and eventually lands on peace. Looking back on where Reid began his journey, it’s almost surreal to realize how much he’s changed. He has become an FBI agent with years of field experience paired with genius-level intellect and still maintaining a semblance of his sensitivity.

His interactions, relationships, and experience dealing with (and sometimes relating to) the many unsubs he’s come across by the end of the series all culminate in a completely changed individual – a main character that’s hard to identify due to the subtlety of the series, but no less undeniable due to his consistently shaped arc and prominent presence.

Which begs the question: Now that Reid is missing from Season 16, who is the main character of Criminal Minds: Evolution?