The Golden Age of Hollywood gave moviegoers some of the most iconic on-screen duos, such as John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara, William Powell and Myrna Loy, and Olivia De Havilland and Errol Flynn. Although they reign as favorites among many classic movie fans, Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy are one pair in particular who simply captivated audiences both on and off the big screen.

Throughout their extensive careers, Hepburn and Tracy starred in nine films together, including Adam's Rib, Woman of the Year, and Guess Who's Coming to Dinner. While the couple became one of the biggest box office draws, they also gained notoriety for their infamous real-life romance that lasted until Tracy's death in 1967. While their unconventional love story sparked controversy for some, there's no denying their authentic chemistry and humorous banter, which not only delighted audiences but also cemented them in cinema history as one of the greatest on-screen couples of all time. This list will rank all nine Hepburn and Tracy movies based on how well they utilize the pair, how memorable they are, and how well they have aged.

9 'Desk Set' (1957)

Directed by Walter Lang

In the tech-savvy romantic comedy Desk Set, Hepburn takes on the role of Bunny Watson, a reference clerk at the library of the Federal Broadcasting Network who is stuck in a boring relationship with a television executive (Gig Young). When the library brings in a computer expert, Richard Summers (Tracy), to automate Bunny's department, she believes his work will result in her losing her job. At first, the two strongly dislike each other, but as they spend more time together, sparks begin to fly.

Based on the 1955 play written by William Marchant, Desk Set is a light-hearted romantic comedy that leaves much to be desired. While Hepburn and Tracy are fantastic, the film feels a bit flat and lacks a sense of depth and direction, which causes the entire scenario to seem pretty far-fetched. Aside from the negative elements, Desk Set still successfully conveys Hepburn and Tracy's familiar and alluring dynamic, essentially the saving grace of the film.

8 'Keeper of the Flame' (1942)

Directed by George Cukor

Academy Award winner George Cukor directs the thrilling noir Keeper of the Flame, starring Tracy as a former war correspondent, Steven O'Malley, who decides to write about a World War I hero killed in a terrible accident. Initially, Steven thinks it's going to be a simple story to cover, but when he discovers the immense mystery surrounding the man's death, he decides to interview his widow (Hepburn), hoping she may be able to shed some light on the case.

Keeper of the Flame originally earned mixed reviews from critics, some noting the film's pace to be slow and how the second part failed to stand up to the first half. While it's credited as one of Hepburn and Tracy's least successful films, Keeper of the Flame is still a worthwhile film with excellent performances by the on-screen duo and an excitedly tense mystery. Ultimately, Keeper of the Flame is one of Hepburn and Tracy's most underrated films.

7 'The Sea of Grass' (1947)

Directed by Elia Kazan

Hepburn and Tracy star in the harrowing Western drama The Sea of Grass as a married couple, Lutie Cameron and Jim Brewton, who quickly marry after a short courtship. Lutie soon learns that her husband, who owns most of the land in town, has a reputation for being a tyrant, refusing to share any of his property with others. Furthermore, his emotional distance begins to take a toll on her.

The Sea of Grass is based on the 1936 novel by the same name written by Conrad Richter and also stars Melvyn Douglas, Harry Carrey, and Strangers on a Train star Robert Walker. Despite earning mixed reviews, Hepburn and Tracy still give passionate and heartfelt performances with a classic opposites-attract dynamic, proving their uncanny ability to convey more than just a happy or squabbling couple.

6 'Without Love' (1945)

Directed by Harold S. Bucquet

Without Love is a romantic comedy centered around a lonely widow, Jamie (Hepburn), who decides to do her patriotic duty and marry a military scientist, Patrick (Tracy), who has set up his lab in her home. Initially, the two believe a marriage can work without being in love, and as they try to keep their agreement platonic, they soon realize there's no way to fight the love growing between them.

Although Without Love follows a pretty predictable plot, Hepburn and Tracy add a level of wit and snappy dialogue that allows audiences to overlook the obvious outcome of this classic rom-com. Based on the popular 1942 stage play, the film adaptation was noted for straying a bit from the original story, but Hepburn and Tracy's undeniable comedic connection and witty dynamic compensate for the minor indiscretions, cementing Without Love to be one of the duo's finest films.

5 'Pat and Mike' (1952)

Directed by George Cukor