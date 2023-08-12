Spencer Tracy is one of the most famous and acclaimed actors from Hollywood's Golden Age. Named by the American Film Institute as the ninth greatest star from classic American cinema, Tracy had an illustrious career that spanned over thirty years and included 75 films.

The first actor to win two consecutive Best Actor Oscars, Tracy cultivated a reputation as one of his generation's most versatile and accomplished performers. Although perhaps best known to modern audiences for his on and off-screen partnership with the equally iconic Katharine Hepburn, Tracy starred in numerous films, many of which have become certified classics.

10 'Fury' (1936)

Iconic director Fritz Lang directs Tracy and Sylvia Sidney in the 1936 crime drama Fury. The film follows Joe Wilson, an innocent man wrongfully accused of a crime and left for death by an angry mob. Having survived and full of rage, Joe embarks on a path of revenge, to the chagrin of his fiancée, Katherine.

Bleak and sobering, Fury is among Lang's most intense efforts. Tracy deftly guides the film's tone and purpose, delivering a strong performance that keeps this ruthless revenge story afloat. Sidney is equally stellar, keeping up with Tracy at every turn and even upstaging him in more than one scene.

9 'Captains Courageous' (1937)

Tracy won the first of two consecutive Best Actor Oscars for his performance in the 1937 adventure film Captains Courageous. He stars opposite Freddie Bartholomew, Lionel Barrymore, and Mickey Rooney in the story of a spoiled boy who, after falling overboard, is rescued by a fisherman and forced to work alongside his crew.

Helmed by iconic Golden Age director Victor Fleming, Captains Courageous is a charming and uplifting story. Tracy is at his most heroic as the humble fisherman Manuel Fidello, delivering an assured and gentle performance that perfectly matches the film's spirited essence.

8 'Bad Day at Black Rock' (1955)

The 1955 neo-Western Bad Day at Black Rock stars Tracy opposite Robert Ryan and Lee Marvin. A crime story set in 1945, the film tells the story of John J. Macreedy, a one-armed man who discovers a dangerous secret within a small community in a secluded desert town.

Bad Day at Black Rock is among the most underrated Westerns from classic Hollywood. A powerful story about the dangers of intolerance that remains surprisingly relevant today, Bad Day at Black Rock features a reliably commanding performance from Tracy, who received his fifth Oscar nomination for the film. The plot sometimes veers into melodrama, but Tracy anchors it, preventing it from becoming inconsequential.

7 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner' (1967)

Stanley Kramer's romantic dramedy Guess Who's Coming to Dinner was Tracy's final film. The revered actor stars opposite Sidney Poitier and long-time companion Katharine Hepburn in a story about the interracial romance between a young woman and a Black doctor and her liberal parents' reaction to the relationship.

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner is a landmark film in American cinema; it was one of the earliest positive representations of an interracial relationship, openly and frankly discussing issues that remain relevant today. Although severely ill during the film's shooting, Tracy gives a graceful and knowing performance as the family's patriarch, resulting in a posthumous Oscar nomination.

6 'Father of the Bride' (1950)

Iconic actress Elizabeth Taylor stars opposite Tracy in Vincente Minnelli's 1950 romantic comedy Father of the Bride. The film centers on Stanley T. Banks, whose young daughter, Kay, has just become engaged. Dealing with numerous wedding complications, Stanley must also accept that his daughter is no longer a girl but a grown woman.

Tracy is at his most charming in Father of the Bride, a delightful, if somewhat old-fashioned, that proves his strengths as a comedian. The film lives and dies with Tracy, whose charming yet neurotic performance provides most of the humor. However, he never forgets the story's emotional core, building a layered and unforgettable character.

5 'Inherit the Wind' (1960)

Based on the eponymous 1955 play, Stanley Kramer's 1960 courtroom drama Inherit the Wind stars Tracy, Gene Kelly, and Frederic March. Set in 1920s Tennessee, the story concerns a school teacher standing trial for teaching evolution instead of creationism. Two long-time friends and rivals face in court, with Henry Drummond representing the defense and Matthew Harrison Brady representing the prosecution.

Although based on a real-life case, the film and the play take several historical liberties. Still, Inherit the Wind is a thought-provoking tale of religious ignorance and intolerance, guided by Tracy's assured portrayal of lawyer Henry Drummond. Inherit the Wind is an engrossing, memorable film and a stellar showcase of Tracy's now-legendary talents.

4 'Boys Town' (1938)

Tracy won his second Oscar for portraying Father Edward Flanagan in the 1938 biopic Boys Town. The film chronicles Flanagan's work in the "Boys Town," a home and educational complex where juvenile delinquents are shepherded into becoming better via the Father's unique brand of tough love. However, hardened petty thief Whitey Marsh arrives to challenge Flanagan's methods and beliefs.

Boys Town is a loving look at the work of an inspiring man, brought to life with faithful admiration by Tracy. The film is sometimes overly sentimental, but the tone fits the message. Tracy brings considerable gravitas to the story, avoiding it from descending into pointless melodrama.

3 'It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)

Stanley Kramer's 1963 comedy It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World features Spencer Tracy leading a large ensemble, including Eide Adams, Ethel Merman, and Mickey Rooney. The plot follows multiple characters racing to recover a deceased convict's hidden fortune.

Sprawling, unfocused, and utterly unhinged, It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World is a wild and daring comedy that ranks among Kramer's best directorial efforts. Tracy plays the hardened and soon-to-be-retired police captain Culpeper, tracking all the characters and hoping to recover the treasure for the law. Playing the straight man in such a chaotic story might seem thankless, but Tracy is the film's secret weapon, providing some much-needed level-headedness to an otherwise deranged tale of greed.

2 'Judgement At Nuremberg' (1961)

Tracy joined Stanley Kramer for the second time with the 1962 courtroom drama Judgment at Nuremberg. The film features a large ensemble and dramatizes the 1947 Judges' Trial, where four German judges who served the Nazi regime face charges of crimes against humanity.

Judgment at Nuremberg is among the all-time best courtroom dramas. Tracy shines as the resolute Judge Dan Haywood, delivering a decisive and unyielding performance that supports the entire plot and the film's large ensemble. It's a tough performance, tasked with anchoring the action; however, Tracy makes it seem effortless, a testament to his enduring talent.

1 'Adam's Rib' (1949)

Spencer Tracy made nine films with his long-time companion Katharine Hepburn; however, George Cukor's 1949 romantic comedy Adam's Rib is the best by far. The plot follows married lawyers Adam and Amanda Bonner, whose relationship gets tested after they find themselves opposing each other in court.

Adam's Rib is among the best films from Hepburn and Tracy. A classic battle of the sexes story, Adam's Rib is elevated by the now-iconic chemistry between the two titanic actors. Tracy and Hepburn have stellar banter, playing off each other and creating one of cinema's most iconic romantic rivalries. Adam's Rib remains one of the all-time best romantic comedies, a masterclass in humor and romance still unmatched today.

