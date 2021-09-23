The first official trailer for Neon's Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, has just dropped, following the teaser trailer that was previously released late last month. This new trailer showcases much more dialogue and significantly more of Stewart's hotly-anticipated performance. Spencer is set to be released theatrically on November 5 in the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Spencer is said to be a reimagining of a holiday weekend in which Diana has to act as if life is as normal as ever all while planning a divorce from Prince Charles. The official trailer begins with some beautiful cinematography while Diana's family awaits her arrival at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate for the holidays. When Diana arrives, she seems anxious and ready to get the weekend over with.

The rest of the trailer depicts the film as a brooding period piece where Diana is being forced to conform by family, friends, and the media. Most of the footage is accompanied by a haunting cover of "Perfect Day" by Lou Reed, which is as soothing as it is nightmarish. On top of Stewart, Spencer stars Timothy Spall, Jack Farthing, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins.

Image via NEON

RELATED: Telluride Film Festival Announces 2021 Lineup, Including 'The Power of the Dog,' 'Spencer,' and 'C'mon C'mon'

Spencer is directed by Pablo Larraín from a script by Steven Knight. Larraín is perhaps best known for directing the 2016 biopic Jackie, which focuses on the days following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy through the eyes of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. Knight has penned countless screenplays, including Eastern Promises, Locke, and Allied.

Spencer made its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival earlier this month. The film already has a very positive critical reception, especially aimed towards Stewart's performance. It currently holds a 91 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and Stewart is considered a major Oscar contender for her royal turn.

Spencer is scheduled to be released theatrically on November 5 in the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland. Check out the official trailer and synopsis for Spencer below:

The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. SPENCER is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.

KEEP READING: 'Spencer' Poster Promises an Emotional and Intimate Princess Di Biopic From Kristen Stewart and Pablo Larraín

Share Share Tweet Email

Benedict Cumberbatch Is an Eccentric Artist in 'The Electrical Life of Louis Wain's Trailer The movie will follow the life of the famous British artist.

Read Next