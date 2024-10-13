What would the Halloween season be without a little dip into the avenue of true crime? While there is no cap on shouting your true crime fandom from the rooftop, Spencer’s is giving the fandom a little extra treat for the spooky time of the year. Followers of the Morbid podcast will soon have a chance to get their hands on a new lineup of merch coming to the store. From apparel to jewelry and even makeup kits, there’s something for every Weirdo out there.

Obviously, the t-shirt game from Spencer’s Morbid collection is strong and on point with plenty of pink and green popping from a background of black and featuring phrases specific to the community. If you’re going for something warmer, try a pull-over hoodie or some lounge pants as the chilly months are just beginning to settle in. Maybe you need to drink more water, in which case a Morbid tumbler would be a solid option, or maybe you need some new press-on nails - it’s all here! Plus, there’s the aforementioned makeup kits as well as necklaces, rings, and other pieces of jewelry and even two novels penned by Morbid co-host Alaina Urquhart.

In a statement paired with the collection’s rollout, co-hosts Ash Kelley and Urquhart said,

“We’re beyond excited to work with Spencer’s to bring this collection to life for our lovely Weirdos, just in time for Halloween. Whether you’re a devoted Morbid listener or just a fan of all things spooky, this line has something for everyone and captures our shared passion for the strange and unusual.”

Who’s Behind ‘Morbid’?

Bringing audiences the biggest stories in true crime for over five years, Morbid is one of the most popular genre podcasts out there. Every episode, listeners are invited to join co-hosts, Urquhart and Kelley as they dive into the world of everything morbid. Not only do they chat about serial killers and other true crime-centered cases, but they also dig into creepy history and just about anything that falls under the titular category. With their backgrounds combined (Urquhart is an autopsy technician and Kelley is a hairstylist), each of the hosts brings something very different to the table.

One of the many podcasts available under the umbrella, Morbid, is a Wondery production. You may know the media company because of its other titles, including Unsinkable and Dr. Death, along with a slew of other audio tellings.

You can check out a few of the items coming to Spencer’s Morbid collection above.