Exclusive: ‘Spenser Confidential 2’ Is “Definitely” Happening, Says Director Peter Berg

Mark Walhberg and director Peter Berg simply can not and will not stop working together. When Collider recently sat down with the filmmaker to discuss a project that will be announced tomorrow, we also discussed the possibility of a sequel to the Netflix action-comedy, Spenser Confidential. According to Berg, Spenser Confidential 2 is much more than a possibility – the movie is “definitely” happening and already into the script stage. Production, in the perfect scenario, would begin “the very end of 2021 or beginning of 2022.”

Here’s exactly what Berg said:

“Brian Helgeland, who wrote the first script, just turned in a first draft last week. So we’re definitely going to do Spenser Confidential 2, we’re just trying to figure out the dates.”

Spenser Confidential, which debuted on Netflix back in March, stars Wahlberg as an ex-cop recently released from prison who teams up with an MMA fighter named Hawk (Winston Duke) and his ex-girlfriend Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger) to untangle a web on conspiracy inside the Boston police department. The film marked the fifth collaboration between Wahlberg and Berg, following Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon, Patriots Day, and Mile 22. According to Berg, Spenser Confidential 2 won’t be the next project for either he or Wahlberg—who is busy shooting Uncharted in Germany—but it certainly won’t be their last link-up, either.

“[Wahlberg] is in Germany now doing a film. I’m going to do something else before Spenser Confidential 2, but we’re definitely going to do that. I’m sure Mark and I will be 85, 90 years old making movies together. We love working together.”

Spenser Confidential is streaming now on Netflix. For more on the movie, here is our full review, as well as interviews with Wahlberg, Duke, and Shlesinger.

