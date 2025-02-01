Michael Crichton is one of the few authors who's consistently seen his work adapted to the big screen. Sometimes, the results are great; Jurassic Park gave birth to a long-running movie franchise (with the latest installment, Jurassic World: Rebirth, slated to debut later this year). Sometimes, they aren't: despite having the considerable talents of Richard Donner, Timeline turned out to be a major flop. But one adaptation has flown under the radar: Sphere.

Based on Crichton's 1987 novel, Sphere follows a group of scientists — Norman Goodman (Dustin Hoffman), Harry Adams (Samuel L. Jackson), Beth Halperin (Sharon Stone) and Ted Fielding (Liev Schrieber) — who discover a massive spacecraftt containing a shimmering golden sphere that resides at the bottom of the ocean. But as they investigate the spacecraft, they're drawn into a web of tragedy and madness, and director Barry Levinson crafted a compelling thriller that captured the essence of Crichton's novel.

'Sphere' Keeps Its Protagonists – and the Audience – Guessing