The undead in-residents of Staten Island will return for one last hunt with the sixth and final season of What We Do in the Shadows. However, as we prepare to bid farewell to our favorite vampires and familiars, one of the show's stars is already working hard to keep us entertained beyond the show. Harvey Guillén who plays Guillermo de la Cruz in the multiple Emmy-nominated show, has landed a role in the comedy feature, Spicy Will. According to the report from Deadline, Guillén will play a major supporting character in the film, to be led by You’re The Worst star, Chris Geere. Roselyn Sanchez, best known for Death of a Vegas Showgirl, will also star.

Spicy Will is being directed by Chris Hool who is currently shooting takes in Bilbao, Spain. The script comes from writers Charlie “El Huevo” Barrientos, Esteban “El Papu” Garrido, and Rodrigo Sariñana. The story will center around the titular character Will “Partyforever” Harris (Geere), a spoiled and eccentric man who lives lavishly on his millionaire father's wealth. However, he is forced to grow up following his father's death with the will, leaving him nothing but a century-old Mexican salsa recipe. Then steps in Guillén's character Eugenio, (Will's former sous chef) and his beautiful cousin Salma (Sanchez) who both join hands to help a broke and desperate Will make the most of the recipe as he embarks on "on a delirious adventure." Will's journey of self-discovery will lead him to a face-off "against the Mexican Hot Sauce Mafia."

Harvey Guillén Is Rising Into A Comedy Star

While Harvey Guillén has been around the industry for some time, it was his role in What We Do in the Shadows that brought him widespread recognition. Guillén alongside the show's cast members, have received immense praise for their compelling performances, which delightfully got even better with each new season. Naturally, that achievement has unlocked more opportunities and the demand for Guillén's talents is increasing. He made his DC debut last year in Blue Beetle and voiced characters in Disney's Wish and Strays alongside Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, and Randall Park.

Guillén began the year with a role in the superhero movie, The Thundermans Return and will next be seen in Mike Flanagan's Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck, led by Tom Hiddleston. He has also wrapped up filming for the psychological thriller, Companion, which co-stars Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), Jack Quaid, and Lukas Gage. Gullien's character will be the centerpiece of What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 as the final chapter will see the Van Helsing descendent attempt to reinvent himself away from his housemates after his failed conversion into a vampire.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 premieres on FX with its first three episodes dropping on October 21 and available to stream next day on Hulu.

