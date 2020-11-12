Meet Spider-Cat, Your New Favorite Character in ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.]

Now that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out in the world, gamers everywhere will get a chance to meet their next favorite superhero. No, it’s not necessarily the title character, though he makes a great case for himself as he takes over as New York’s only Spider-Man. And it’s not Miles’ mom, Rio Morales, who’s running a mayoral campaign by rallying support from her Harlem neighbors against the evil energy corporation Roxxon, though she too is a solid supporting character. No, the best character in the game has no superheroic powers, fights no battles against oppression or gentrification, and isn’t even human at all. It’s a cat. It’s … Spider-Cat!

Technically, Spider-Cat’s given name is “Spider-Man”, which leads to some genuinely funny if confusing moments early on in Miles Morales. The cat belongs (as much as any cat can) to bodega owner Teo, who is introduced through an early story mission. The long and short of it is, some thugs robbed the bodega and took Teo’s cat; it’s up to Miles to get “Spider-Man” back. But that’s only half the story and just a part of the reason why Spider-Cat is such a delight among fans.

Insomniac Games recently got in on the fun with a meme-worthy Shaq attack and a reveal of Spider-Cat:

TFW You realize you will be playing Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 or PS4 tomorrow! #MilesMoralesPS5 #MilesMoralesPS4 pic.twitter.com/jQObqxFUqN — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 11, 2020

But to understand why Spider-Cat is such a joy to behold, you’ll have to finish not just the bodega mission but the main story of Miles Morales. (Or just, ya know, finish reading this story.) Why? Because one of the last missions in the game overall is “The Cat’s Pajamas.” Successful completion of this side mission — which is just popping into the bodega to visit Teo and “Spider-Man” — will unlock the Bodega Cat costume. This slick get-up gives Miles a comfy hoodie to wear over his spider-suit, but it also comes with a stylish backpack that houses, wait for it, Spider-Cat! “Spider-Man” soon pops out of your backpack with its own little Spider-Man mask on. But there’s so, so much more to this cat than meets the eye.

I mean, to begin with, it’s off the charts on the cuteness scale. You’re running around doing Spider things and the cat is just chillin’ in your backpack, occasionally rummaging around to get comfy, sometimes popping up to paw at the air, generally doing cat things, all while wearing its super-cute mask. But beyond that, Spider-Cat will even assist you while in battle! If you trigger a Finisher as Miles while wearing the Bodega Cat suit, every once in a while the cat will reach out with a well-timed swipe to give the bad guys a case of cat-scratch fever. If you think that this puts Spider-Cat in danger, yes, you are correct. But turns out that Spider-Cat is surprisingly tough-as-nails.

Playing Miles Morales from the top in NewGame+ with the Bodega Cat suit equipped not only lets you replay the bodega cat mission in a bizarre time-traveling meta experience, it also highlights the punishment that Miles undergoes in the game. Why? Because you’re worried about that darn cat in the backpack every time Miles rolls on the ground, gets slammed into a wall, or is thrown into a water tank with explosive force. And it happens A LOT! But Spider-Cat is more durable and resilient than most, having weathered all the damage Miles takes without a whisker out of place. It’s remarkable, really. And that’s why “Spider-Man the Bodega Cat” is our favorite character from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.