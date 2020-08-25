Facebook Messenger

Exclusive: Check Out This Spider-Gwen Print You’ll Want to Clear Wall Space For

by      August 25, 2020

Of all the Spider-folk in the Spider-Verse, it’s easy to single out Gwen Stacy’s Spider-Gwen as your favorite. So you can understand how jazzed we are to exclusively debut a new print from our friends at Plush Art Club and Grey Matter Art – “Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider” by Ilya Kuvshinov.

This officially licensed, limited edition screen-print is limited to only 100 copies, is hand numbered and printed on pearlescent stock with a varnish finish and 10 colors. It’s a handy 18” x 24” so it won’t take up that much wall room and is obviously incredibly cool and slick.

Ilya Kuvshinov is a Russian artist living in Tokyo and clearly influenced by Japan’s traditions of anime and manga. The artist was recently brought on to design characters for Netflix’s animated series Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. “Spider-Gwen is so natural and unique, drawing her is pure fun! Can’t wait to see her again in the next movie!” Kuvshinov said in an official statement.

The new print will be available on Thursday, August 27th at 11 AM PDT on the official Plush Art website. Good luck snagging one wall-crawlers!

spider-gwen-poster-plush-art-club

Image via Plush Art Club/Grey Matter/Marvel

 

