Spider-Man is one of the most popular superheroes in the world, standing in the upper tier with other icons like Batman and Superman, and one of the things that has made the web-slinger so beloved over the years is its many variants. One of these variants is Spider-Gwen, portrayed by Gwen Stacy in an alternate universe where the radioactive spider bit her instead of Peter Parker. Spider-Gwen has a rich history with tons of other Marvel characters other than Peter, such as both Miles Morales and Venom, and the latter of which just got even deeper with a new Iron Studios figure. The company unveiled the first-look images of Spider-Gwen's new collectible, which retails for $249.99 and is now available for pre-order, and is expected to launch later this year.

Iron Studios doesn't just make figures for Marvel fans; not long ago, the company delivered an epic new figure for Deathstroke, the classic Batman villain that James Gunn has confirmed has a place in the DCU sometime in the future. Iron Studios has even teamed up with the Masters of the Universe for new figures of Skeleton as well as He-Man and other characters ahead of the release of the live-action movie next year, which has even tapped Idris Elba for a role. Iron Studios has also given new collectibles to several popular Marvel characters recently, including one of Harrison Ford's Red Hulk from Captain America: Brave New World, who takes on the role of the villain in the third act. Namor also got an Iron Studios figure, but one based on his Marvel Comics appearance and not from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

What Do We Know About the Next ‘Spider-Man’ Movie?

Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 has already been set for release on July 31, 2026, and while plot details about the film are being kept under wraps, it could present an opportunity for Spider-Gwen to make her live-action debut. Now that Peter is a ghost who neither his family nor friends remember, this is the perfect chance to introduce new characters, such as Black Cat or Gwen Stacy. It has also been confirmed that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the fourth Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie.

The new Spider-Gwen figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased from IronStudios.com. Check out the first images from the figure above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates on all the latest toys and collectibles.