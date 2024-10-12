While filming for the latest project in the Spider-Man franchise is ongoing, new Funko Pops have just been unveiled, and they're based on the popular game Spider-Man 2. Featured in the set, as reported by ComicBook, are a couple of Exclusive Pops, one from Funko and one from Hot Topic, including an exclusive keychain. All are currently up for pre-order and should arrive by November of this year, keeping fans occupied until the upcoming Spider-Man series, Spider-Noir, premieres.

For those looking forward to the launch of these exciting treats, here’s a tease of what’s to come, starting with the Black Suit Harry Osborn Funko Pop! which is detailed as: “The mantle of an alien symbiote has been taken up by Harry Osborn, giving him all-new superhuman abilities!” There are also figures of Venom With Wings, Miles Morales, and Anti-Venom Suit Peter Parker, alongside a bonus Spider-Man with Sandwich the Dog Funko Pop. All these can be pre-ordered via Funko, Amazon, Entertainment Earth, and/or Hot Topic.

An Upcoming 'Spider-Man' Series is Amid Filming

Close

Speaking of the latest project in the Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Noir is inspired by the Marvel Comics character of the same name and follows the eponymous character, an elderly private investigator and superhero in an alternate version of 1930s New York City struggling with his past life. The series reportedly went into development in February 2023 before it was ordered in May 2024, with Nicolas Cage cast as Spider-Man Noir, returning after voicing the character in the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Filming for Spider-Noir began in August 2024 and will last until February 2025. In addition, other big names featured in the cast alongside Cage are Lamorne Morris (New Girl) as Joseph "Robbie" Robertson and Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter) as the primary antagonist, a New York mob boss. Li Jun Li, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and Karen Rodriguez will also star in the superhero series. Spider-Noir, developed by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot, who are also showrunners and co-executive producers, will debut on MGM+ and will comprise eight episodes.

Spider-Noir has yet to release an arrival date, but in the meantime, fans can pre-order some of the franchise’s latest Funko Pops here, here, and here.