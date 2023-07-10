It’s been a huge year for Spider-Man on the big screen. Particularly for fans of Miles Morales who led his second cinematic adventure early this Summer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to the hit 2018 animated film has become another major box office success making over $600 million worldwide up to this point. However, Sony’s spectacular 2023 isn’t over yet as this Fall they're releasing Spider-Man 2 on the PlayStation 5. Like Across the Spider-Verse, it’s been five long years waiting for this sequel. Also, just like with any high profile Spidey release, there’s going to be a whole web full of new merchandise surrounding the sequel's debut. This includes action figures and now Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled their two Spider-Man Hot Toys based on Spider-Man 2.

The two ⅙ scale Hot Toy figures are of course Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Peter will come in his Advanced Suit 2.0. The now iconic suit features a bold white spider symbol with white accents going throughout the classic red and blue color scheme. The figure comes with two pairs of interchangeable eyepieces, web accessories, a Spider Drone, black web shooter with black webbing, multiple interchangeable hands, and a flight display stand. Miles on the other hand comes with his own Advanced Suit 2.0 which is a comic accurate take on his black and red costume. This figure comes with interchangeable eyepieces, newly designed webbing accessories, venom blast accessories, interchangeable hands, and a figure stand.

What’s Spider-Man 2 About?

While there’s still some plot details being kept under wraps, Spider-Man 2 will further the adventures of our fan favorite Spider-Men as Peter continues to train Miles to be the best Neighborhood hero he can be. However, that’s not going to be easy as Kraven the Hunter has come to town for the ultimate hunt in New York City. This includes some of Spidey’s rogues, but the main prizes are the heroes themselves. To make matters worse for the Web-Heads, this sequel is introducing Venom into this newly developed game universe. It’s not Eddie Brock either like in the comics or films. While the identity of this new Venom hasn’t been confirmed, it will most likely be Peter’s long time friend Harry Osborn and this new deadly take will be voiced by horror legend Tony Todd. This also means that Peter will finally get access to his symbiont black suit. From the gameplay shown so far, this appears to be the darkest and scariest interpretation of the black suit outside the comics that fans have ever seen.

Image via Hot Toys

The first game was one of the best video games of the last decade with a lively NYC as your open playground and one of the best written Spider-Man stories in history. It was emotional, complex, and a mature love letter to the character’s 60-year history. Miles’ spin-off game in 2020, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, continued that great narrative with a tragic coming of age story about a lost friendship and what it truly meant to be a hero. Miles' relationship with Peter will be tested in the sequel as the latter gets tempted with his dark side and the corrupted power of the black suit.

When Does Spider-Man 2 Release?

Spider-Man 2 is swinging onto PS5 on October 20, 2023. You can pre-order the game on PlayStation’s website and view the latest amazing gameplay footage down below. You can also pre-order both Peter and Miles’ new Hot Toy figures on Sideshow’s website.