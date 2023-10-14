The Big Picture Spider-Man 2 brings back Peter Parker and Miles Morales as partners in saving New York City from new, powerful antagonists.

The relationship between Peter and Miles evolves as Peter loses his way and Miles steps up in a tough love mentorship role.

The game features the return of Laura Bailey as Mary Jane Watson and introduces new threats like Venom and Kraven, testing the skills and teamwork of the two Spider-Men.

Spider-Man 2 will take players back to New York City, as Peter Parker (Yuri Lowenthal) must save his home from yet another wave of powerful antagonists. After learning that Miles Morales (Nadji Jeter) has powers similar to his own, Peter has been trying to train the young hero in the complicated life of being Spider-Man. But with Morales having adventures of his own while Peter was away, the two heroes now work as partners instead of focusing on a teaching mentality. During a recent interview with Collider's Mike Thomas, Lowenthal spoke about the relationship between Peter and Miles in the upcoming game:

"Both of them get powerful, powerful journeys, and you really get to see Miles come into his own and really stand in his power. At certain points throughout the game, the relationship tips where Miles is guiding Pete, where Pete loses his way, and Miles has to become very heavy-handed—without giving too much away—he steps beyond the mentorship and into tough love."

Sometime after the events of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Peter Parker is back in New York City, and while he and Miles focus on becoming better heroes on their own and as partners, new threats endanger the city's population. A new version of Venom (Tony Todd) and Kraven (Jim Pirri) are in town, with a powerful presence that will make sure both Spider-Men know that they're nothing like the villains they have faced before. Without counting on their Spider-Sense to help them battle the enormous alien creature, the heroes will need to team up before Venom can hurt more innocent people.

The sequel comes five years after the release of the first installment, which introduced this version of Peter Parker and saw Miles Morales getting his powers. Lowenthal's iteration of Parker briefly appeared in this summer's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, roaming the hallways of the compound controlled by Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac). A couple of years after the release of the first game, a solo spinoff for Miles was released, allowing him to become a hero of his own by stepping outside of Peter's shadow.

Insomniac's Marvel Universe Expands

Spider-Man 2 will see the return of Laura Bailey as Mary Jane Watson, Parker's romantic interest and an associate editor at the Daily Bugle. While it remains to be seen if the game will include missions where her stealth skills will be needed, Peter and Miles will need all the help they can get when going up against Venom and Kraven. In the meantime, Peter will get plenty of flashbacks from high school when his old friend, Harry Osborn (Graham Phillips) shows up again after disappearing due to a mysterious illness, setting the stage for the plot of the sequel.

Spider-Man 2 is out on October 20, and in the meantime, you can check out Thomas' full conversation with Lowenthal.