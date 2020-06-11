‘Spider-Man 2’ PS5 Trailer Reveals a Miles Morales Spidey Game

The PS5 is swinging on to shelves right around the Holidays later this year and you better believe that’s a dang pun because Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the follow-up to the hit Spider-Man game for the PS4 that debuted in 2018, is launching along with it. During today’s massive PS5 event, Insomniac Games dropped a trailer that revealed not only are we getting an eye-popping sequel, but Miles Morales is leading the charge.

“A hero is just someone who doesn’t give up,” the voice of Peter Parker says in the trailer. “Your dad said that. He was right. Now it’s your turn. Go be a hero, Miles.”

“Okay. Let’s do this,” Miles answers.

For anyone who hasn’t played it, Insomniac’s first Spider-Man game was a freaking delight, putting you right in the webbed shoes of Peter Parker as you swung around Marvel’s New York City. Spider-Man introduced a good chunk of Peter’s rogues gallery—including a main story that intertwined Norman Osborne, Doctor Octopus, and Mister Negative—but it also briefly put you in the shoes of Miles Morales, a character whose profile has substantially grown thanks to the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Pretty much from the moment that first game debuted, fans have been clamoring for news on a sequel. Sticking it as a surprise launch game is a fantastic hype-building move, and the brief footage we get looks incredible. Well, everything on the PS5 should probably at least look incredible—if not, something is real wonky with that engine—but if Insomniac has created a game that’s half as fun, engaging, and satisfying as its predecessor, we’re in for one heckuva ride.

Check out the trailer below. Both the PS5 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales will debut Holiday 2020. Be on the lookout for more news on the PS5 right here.