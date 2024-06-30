The Big Picture Sony Pictures is releasing Spider-Man 2 soundtrack on vinyl.

Danny Elfman's memorable melodies from the franchise are available for pre-order.

Spider-Man 2's legacy continues with its impact on No Way Home's soundtrack.

Twenty years after Spider-Man 2 was released in theaters, Sony Pictures is ready to release the soundtrack of the movie in the vinyl format. The company announced that the product is already available for pre-order, allowing fans to secure their own copy of Danny Elfman's work. The second story that featured Tobey Maguire as the titular hero included some of the most memorable melodies from the franchise. And the new release will allow collectors to experience every track from Spider-Man 2 as they've never heard them before. After along time of fans asking for it, the vinyl soundtrack will finally be launched to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the movie.

Spider-Man 2 followed Peter Parker after his brutal fight against Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe). The young hero was still struggling in college, while trying to make Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) fall in love with him. But everything would change quickly thanks to the arrival of Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), the dangerous villain who wanted to work on an experiment that could potentially destroy New York City. Sam Raimi returned to direct the second installment in his trilogy, which remains one of the most beloved summer blockbusters of all time to this day.

The music of Spider-Man 2 was composed by Danny Elfman. The composer returned after setting the mood for Spider-Man's origin in the previous movie. Elfman didn't return to score Spider-Man 3 a few years later, making his work from Spider-Man 2 even more special. Christopher Young wrote the music for the final installment of the trilogy, which featured Topher Grace stepping into the shoes of the popular comic book antagonist, Venom. While Raimi and Young worked on the conclusion to Peter Parker's story from that iteration, Elfman was working on projects such as Meet the Robinsons and Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

The Legacy of 'Spider-Man 2'

Even if Maguire's version of Peter Parker didn't return to the big screen after the release of Spider-Man 3, the character remained present in the memory of the audience. When Maguire returned to the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, portions of Elfman's work could still be heard in the movie as Peter met the versions of himself played by Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. There's no denying that, even after almost twenty years since Raimi brought his trilogy to a close, Spider-Man 2 hasn't been forgotten in the slightest.

You can check out the official announcement for the vinyl release of the soundtrack from Spider-Man 2 tonight. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.