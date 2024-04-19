The Big Picture Spider-Man 2 will be swinging back into theaters next week for a limited time only, part of Sony's campaign celebrating 100 years of Columbia Pictures.

Fans of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy can catch the second installment in select theaters starting on April 22, with the run ending on April 26.

Sony's Spider-Man Universe has plenty of upcoming projects featuring spider-related characters, with potential appearances from other spider-people to look forward to.

The next chapter in Sony’s Spider-Monday saga is set to arrive in theaters soon. The official Spider-Man Twitter account celebrated the re-release of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, coming to select theaters next week. The second entry in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy returns to theaters on Monday, April 22, and will stay in select theaters throughout the week, completing its run on Friday, April 26. This is all part of Sony’s latest campaign celebrating 100 years of Columbia Pictures by re-releasing every Spider-Man film from Spider-Man (2002) all the way through to Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

This has already proved to be a smart decision thanks to Spider-Man collecting an impressive box office total for a one-day theatrical release. Spider-Man is one of the most, if not the most popular superheroes of all time, picking up new fans every year through comic books, film, and television. There’s an entire generation of Spider-Man fans who never got to experience their favorite movies on the big screen. These movies were also originally supposed to be released in theaters on Mondays only, every week beginning April 15 and ending May 3. However, due to high demand, Sony decided to extend the releases by several days, allowing more fans to get in on the web-slinging action.

What Future Projects Will Spider-Man Appear In?

As of now, there are plenty of upcoming projects tangentially related to Spider-Man, particularly in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, but it’s unclear how many of these films will actually feature the wall-crawler. The only places Spider-Man is confirmed to appear are Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (formerly Spider-Man: Freshman Year), and a live-action Miles Morales movie. There is also a live-action Spider-Man Noir series which Nicolas Cage has talked about, but development has yet to be confirmed. Other projects such as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4, Kraven the Hunter, Venom: The Last Dance, El Muerto, which is proceeding with production despite losing Bad Bunny, an Olivia Wilde-directed Marvel project which may feature Spider-Woman, and a live-action Silk TV series. While many of these projects may not feature Peter Parker or Miles Morales’ version of the web-slinger, the potential appearance of other spider-people is something to look forward to. With characters such as Morbius and Vulture roaming around in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, it appears they may be eyeing a new version of the Sinister Six. But, it remains to be seen which version of Spider-Man will be there to stand against them.

Spider-Man 2 swings back into theaters for a limited time only starting April 22. Find tickets in a theater near you.

