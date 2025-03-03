There's been a ton of excitement surrounding Spider-Man lately. The famous web-head just debuted his new critically-acclaimed series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney+ and Marvel Studios' untitled Spider-Man 4 will be swinging into theaters this year. While fans wait for Spidey’s next big-screen adventure, the endless waves of merchandise will be keeping Marvel fans busy. This includes Hasbro's ongoing Marvel Legends action figure line where Spider-Man usually takes center stage. Now the popular toy company has unveiled their latest Venom figure, based on the Spider-Man 2 video game from Sony and Insomniac Games.

A part of the Marvel Legends “Gamerverse” series, the six-inch scale figure stands at 10.5 inches and features four monstrous accessories. This includes an alternate head with elongated tongue, extra hands and a symbiote FX piece. This figure joins recent additions to Hasbro's Spider-Man 2 line, like the Black Suit and Anti-Venom Suit Peter Parker, Upgraded Suit and 2099 Suit Miles Morales and Black Cat. Venom will fittingly tower over those characters, making it a great opportunity for fans to recreate their favorite moments from the game.

What's ‘Spider-Man 2’ About?